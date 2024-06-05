IND vs IRE 8th Match T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s India vs Ireland 8th Match T20 World Cup 2024, New York, 8 PM IST, June 5

India’s upcoming T20 World Cup match promises an intriguing contest, especially given the challenging pitch conditions that favor their tactical approach. India's top three batsmen—Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Suryakumar Yadav—are expected to lead the charge, leveraging their experience and skill. Rishabh Pant’s return after his accident adds an emotional boost, highlighting his resilience and potential impact.

On the bowling front, Jasprit Bumrah’s disciplined focus on line and length will be crucial in restricting runs, while Kuldeep Yadav’s improved airspeed and consistent targeting of the stumps aim to unsettle batsmen. India’s strategy centers around precision and containment, a shift from power-based play.

Ireland’s Josh Little, with his left-arm pace, aims to exploit India’s top-order vulnerabilities by targeting full deliveries for potential lbws and bowled dismissals. Harry Tector’s emerging talent in the middle order, marked by power and composure, is expected to play a significant role. Ireland’s middle-order depth, including Curtis Campher, will be vital in building competitive totals.

Seam-friendly conditions could favor Ireland’s bowling attack, allowing them to utilize movement to challenge India’s batsmen. The anticipation among fans in the USA adds to the vibrant atmosphere, promising an exciting and strategic showdown in this T20 World Cup clash.

ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2024 Match Details

WED, JUN 05 2024

ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2024

India vs Ireland, 8th Match, Group A

Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York

8:00 PM

02:30 PM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL

India vs Ireland 8th Match T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction

Keepers: Rishabh Pant, Lorcan Tucker

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma (vc), Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, and Mark Adair

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, and Arshdeep Singh

India vs Ireland 8th Match T20 World Cup 2024 Predicted 11

IND Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh.

IRE Probable XI: Andy Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (c), Lorcan Tucker, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young/Ben White, Josh Little

India vs Ireland 8th Match T20 World Cup 2024 Full Squads

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube

Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling(c), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Ross Adair, Barry McCarthy, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Benjamin White, Neil Rock, Graham Hume