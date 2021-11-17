Abu Dhabi T10 League kicks off on November 19: Check full squads and live streaming details HERE

Less than a week after the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE, the cricketing action is set to resume in the desert nation with the 2021 edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League set to get underway on Friday (November 19). The fifth edition will feature six franchises and some of the top cricketers – present and former – in the game’s shortest format.

All the games of the T10 league will be played at the Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi with the final set to take place on December 4. Apart from the home side Team Abu Dhabi, other teams participating in the league are Delhi Bulls, Chennai Braves, Deccan Gladiators, Bangla Tigers and Northern Warriors.

Some of the biggest cricketing stars will be seen in action which include Chris Gayle, Jason Roy, Faf du Plessis, Dwayne Bravo and Indian all-rounder Yusuf Pathan.

Here’s a full squad details of all the six franchises…

Team Abu Dhabi: Liam Livingstone, Chris Gayle, Marchant De Lange, Colin Ingram, Phil Salt, Paul Stirling, Obed McCoy, Danny Briggs, Jamie Overton, Naveen Ul Haq, Fidel Edwards, Rohan Mustafa, Mohammad Faraazzudin, Ahmad Daniyal, Chris Benjamin.

Delhi Bulls: Jason Roy, Dwayne Bravo, Ravi Rampaul, Adil Rashid, Sherfane Rutherford, Rilee Roscoe Rossouw, Dominic Drakes, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Romario Shepherd, Sohaib Maqsood, Shiraz Ahmed, Hafeez-Ur-Rehman, Nyeem Young, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Akeal Hosein, Devon Thomas, Jaskaran Malhotra, Gulbadin Naib.

Chennai Braves: Nicholas Pooran, Yusuf Pathan, Munaf Patel, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Darren Bravo, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Migael Pretorius, Mark Deyal, Muhammad Shahzad, Curtis Campher, Chamika Karunaratne, Tion Webster, Dasun Shanaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Laxman Majrekar, Khalid Shah, Angelo Perera, Samiullah Shinwari, Roman Walker, Ravi Bopara, Toby Albert.

Deccan Gladiators: Andre Russell, Evin Lewis, Tom Banton, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, David Wiese, Tymal Mills, Wanindu Hasaranga, Najibullah Zadran, Odean Smith, Rumman Raees, Zahoor Khan, Sultan Ahmed, Hamid Hassan, Tom Moore, Wahab Riaz, Asif Khan.

Bangla Tigers: Faf du Plessis, Muhammad Amir, James Faulkner, Benny Howell, Johnson Charles, Hazratullah Zazai, Will Jacks, Andre Fletcher, Qais Ahmed, Isuru Udana, Sabir Rao, Hassan Khalid, William Smeed, Adam Lyth, Karim Janat, Luke Wood, Tom Hartley, Vishnu Sukumaran.

Northern Warriors: Chris Jordan, Moeen Ali, Rovman Powell, Imran Tahir, Upul Tharanga, Rayad Emrit, Samit Patel, Kennar Lewis, Abhimanyu Mithun, Kaunain Abbas, Umair Ali Khan, Rameez Shahzad, Josh Little, Gareth Delaney, Yo Mahesh Vijayakumar, Ross Whiteley.

When and where to watch Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021?

The Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 will be broadcast on Colors Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex channels.

How to live stream the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021?

The Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 can be live streamed on Jio TV and Voot.