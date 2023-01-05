Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash League 2022-23 Match No. 30 Preview, LIVE Streaming details and Dream11: When and where to watch STR vs HUR BBL 2022-23 match online and on TV?

Hosts Adelaide Strikers will be up against Matthew Wade’s Hobart Hurricanes in Match No. 30 of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) Season 12 at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday (January 5). The two sides faced of earlier this week as well on Monday, with Hurricanes emerging victorious in that clash by seven wickets.

However, the Strikers will be buoyed by the fact that Chris Lynn, the highest run-scorer in the history of BBL, found some form by smashing 87 off just 57 balls against the Hurricanes. Hurricanes chased down this total in 17.2 overs with Caleb Jewell and Ben McDermott provided a solid start to the team by scoring 86 runs in just 8.1 overs.

Tim David played the role of an anchor perfectly with his knock of 27 runs which included two fours and two sixes. Both teams have won three matches so far and are placed next to each other in the points tally. The Strikers are on a four-match losing streak and are in desperate need of a win. The Strikers will also miss the services of Jake Weatherald, who is out with injury.

Adelaide Strikers (STR) vs Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) Predicted 11

Adelaide Strikers: Adam Hose, Thomas Kelly, Chris Lynn, Ryan Gibson, Colin de Grandhomme, Matthew Short (C), Harry Nielsen, Wes Agar, Harry Conway, Rashid Khan, Henry Thornton

Hobart Hurricanes: Asif Ali, Tim David, Caleb Jewell, Faheem Ashraf, Mitchell Owen, D’Arcy Short, Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade(C), Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith, Paddy Dooley

Adelaide Strikers (STR) vs Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) Dream 11 Predictions

Wicketkeeper: Matthew Wade

Batters: Caleb Jewell, Chris Lynn, Tim David, Ben McDermott

All-rounders: Matthew Short, Colin de Grandhomme, D’Arcy Short

Bowlers: Nathan Ellis, Paddy Dooley, Henry Thornton

Captain: Matthew Short

Vice-Captain: Chris Lynn