Afghanistan Stun Pakistan In Asian Games 2023 Semifinal, Set To Face India In Final

The Asian Games Men's T20I 2023 witnessed a gripping semifinal clash between Pakistan and Afghanistan, and it was the latter who emerged victorious in a nail-biting encounter at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field. Pakistan, known for its cricketing prowess, faced a heartbreaking defeat as Afghanistan secured a thrilling 4-wicket win to book their spot in the final.

Asian Games:

Lost against Afghanistan in SF



World Cup:

Lost three early Wickets vs Ned



You don't want be Pakistan fan at the moment pic.twitter.com/m2YcsYrMOM — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) October 6, 2023

Pakistan's Struggles with the Bat

Pakistan's innings began with high hopes as Omair Yousuf played a brilliant knock of 24 runs off 19 balls, but his dismissal by Qais Ahmad started a domino effect of wickets falling at regular intervals. Mirza Baig (4), Rohail Nazir (10), and Haider Ali (2) couldn't provide much resistance, leaving Pakistan reeling at 61-4.

Skipper Qasim Akram (9) and Khushdil (8) tried to stabilize the innings, but Afghanistan's bowlers, particularly Fareed Ahmad (3 wickets) and Zahir Khan (2 wickets), kept the pressure on. Asif Ali (8) and Aamer Jamal (14) provided some late resistance, but it wasn't enough. Pakistan was bowled out for 115 in 18 overs.

Afghanistan's Nervy Chase

Afghanistan had a modest target to chase down, but Pakistan's bowlers were determined to defend it. Sediqullah Atal (5) and Mohammad Shahzad (9) were dismissed early by Qasim Akram and Arafat Minhas, respectively. However, Noor Ali Zadran's brilliant innings of 39 runs off 33 balls, including 4 boundaries and 2 sixes, steadied the ship for Afghanistan.

The wickets of Shahidullah Kamal (0), Afsar Zazai (13), and Karim Janat (3) kept Pakistan in the game, but Gulbadin Naib's unbeaten 26 off 19 balls, along with valuable contributions from the lower order, ensured Afghanistan reached the target with just three balls to spare.

Bowling Performances

Among the bowlers, Fareed Ahmad was the pick of the lot for Afghanistan, finishing with figures of 3/15 in his 3 overs. Qais Ahmad and Zahir Khan also chipped in with crucial wickets, taking 2 wickets each. For Pakistan, Arafat Minhas and Usman Qadir picked up 2 wickets apiece.

Final Thoughts

In a game that swung like a pendulum, Afghanistan held their nerve to secure a historic win over Pakistan and advance to the final of the Asian Games Men's T20I 2023. This thrilling encounter showcased the competitive spirit and talent of both teams, making it a memorable contest for cricket fans worldwide. With Afghanistan's victory, they have set the stage for an epic final showdown, and cricket enthusiasts can't wait to witness another exciting clash in this prestigious tournament.