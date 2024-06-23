T20 World Cup 2024: Gulbadin Naib's deadly spell guided Afghanistan to a historic 21-run victory over Australia in their T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match on Sunday (IST). Chasing 149, Australia stumbled early, losing wickets quickly before Glenn Maxwell's formidable performance seemed to shift the momentum. Maxwell scored 59 off 41 balls, temporarily dominating the Afghan bowlers and bringing Australia back into contention. However, the Afghan bowlers staged a remarkable comeback, eventually bowling Australia out for 127, sealing a thrilling win. Naib was instrumental, taking four wickets, while Naveen-ul-Haq contributed with three wickets. Additionally, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, and Rashid Khan each claimed one wicket. This victory marked Afghanistan's first-ever win over Australia in international cricket. Notably, during the match, Australian pacer Pat Cummins became the first bowler to achieve consecutive hat-tricks in T20Is.

Gulbadin Naib's Deadly Spell

When it appeared that Glenn Maxwell (59 off 41 balls) might once again snatch the game away from Afghanistan, Gulbadin Naib had other plans. Introduced into the attack after the halfway mark, Naib faced the challenging task of curbing the Australian chase led by Maxwell and Stoinis. He struck in his first over, removing Stoinis, followed by pinning Tim David in his next over. An exceptional catch by Noor Ahmad in Naib's third over sent Maxwell back to the pavilion, giving Naib his third wicket. He concluded his spell in style, taking his fourth wicket by clean bowling Pat Cummins.

Naveen-ul-Haq provided crucial support to Naib, setting the tone early with a double strike in the powerplay, which helped destabilize the Australian batting lineup.

Afghanistan Solid Opening Stand

On a surface offering turn, seam, and swing, Afghanistan's openers started steadily, reaching 40 without loss by the end of the powerplay. Both Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran kept the scoreboard ticking and accelerated after the halfway mark of Afghanistan’s innings, each reaching their fifties. Their solid opening partnership laid a strong foundation for Afghanistan’s innings.

Pat Cummins Consecutive Hat-tricks

Australia managed to break the opening stand when Marcus Stoinis dismissed Gurbaz for 60, ending the 118-run partnership. This breakthrough allowed the Aussies to regain some control. Pat Cummins then created history by picking up a hat-trick, becoming the first player to achieve two hat-tricks in consecutive games in T20 World Cup history. Despite this, Afghanistan's bowlers ensured their total was defended successfully, registering a memorable win against a formidable Australian side.