After India lose 1st T20I vs Australia, Ex-BCCI selector wants THESE 2 'finishers' in team

Team India lost the 1st T20I by 4 wickets vs Australia in Mohali on Tuesday (September 20) thanks to brilliance of Matthew Wade. Since the loss, Team India fans have not taken the loss lightly as they feel time has come to make some changes in the XI with T20 World Cup 2022 so close. The fans especially vent their anger on Bhuvneshwar Kumar who struggled to deliver the goods in the death overs. However, India displayed a soldi effort with the bat with Hardik Pandya smashing a quickfire fifty.

India have a solid middle order in this format. However, former BCCI chief of selector Saba Karim feels time has come to look at younger generation.

"I think the time has come now to develop such young cricketers. Because you see, in the IPL most of the teams prefer to have an overseas batsman at that position. So, you can have David Miller you have Tim David you have Rovman Powell which means that still the young talent who are coming through from the Indian domestic circuit, they’re still not equipped enough to handle the pressure and to deliver on a consistent basis."

Both the names that you’ve taken Shahrukh Khan and Rahul Tewatia, they’re young. They do have the skill and they need to be far more consistent. But to do that, we need to put some more hours behind them so that they’re able to come up to that level of international quality," Karim said while speaking exclusively on SPORTS18’s daily sports news show ‘SPORTS OVER THE TOP.

Team India play their 2nd T20I vs Australia on September 23 in Nagpur. They will look to bounce back from the loss in Mohali. We cannot say that India are playing very bad cricket but it is the crunch moments, especially while defending the total, where Rohit Sharma's side need to work hard on. Hopefully, they will be able to do so in games to come.