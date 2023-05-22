Kohli, Siraj & Others Set To Leave For England Ahead Of WTC 2023 Final vs Australia On Tuesday: Reports

Virat Kohli's dreams of a successful IPL season were shattered once again as Royal Challengers Bangalore endured a disappointing finish on the points table. The team's performance mirrored their last-place finish in 2019, leaving Kohli empty-handed in his 16th IPL campaign. However, Kohli's focus now shifts to the World Test Championship, where he has the opportunity to rectify India's loss in the 2021 final against New Zealand. With the IPL concluded, Kohli and seven other Indian players, including his RCB teammate Mohammed Siraj, will head to England to prepare for the crucial clash against Australia at The Oval, according to Sportstar.

Joining Kohli and Siraj on the flight to England will be spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel, all-rounder Shardul Thakur, and pacers Umesh Yadav and Jaydev Unadkat. Umesh and Unadkat, who were sidelined with injuries during the IPL 2023 season, have successfully passed the fitness test at the National Cricket Academy. Mukesh Kumar, part of the reserve list, also joins the first batch of Indian players departing for England. Additionally, India has selected three net bowlers—Aniket Choudhary, Akash Deep, and Yarra Prithviraj—to assist during the WTC final.

Cheteshwar Pujara, who has been in outstanding form while playing County Cricket for Sussex, is already in England. He will be accompanied by Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Mohammad Shami, K S Bharat, and Ajinkya Rahane, who will join the squad after fulfilling their IPL commitments.

Unlike the majority of Indian players who were involved in the two-month-long IPL season, only three Australian players bound for the WTC final participated in the league. Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting noted that this disparity might give the Australians a mental advantage over the Indians.

India's upcoming WTC final appearance marks their second entry into the prestigious event. In the 2021 final at Lord's, they fell short against Kane Williamson's New Zealand. A victory in the final would not only provide redemption but also secure India's first ICC trophy since their triumph in the 2013 Champions Trophy under the captaincy of MS Dhoni.