KL Rahul will be back for India in coloured clothing in the upcoming India tour of West Indies. After the ODIs that kickstart on July 22, India will be aiming for a clean sweep over the West Indies in the T20s. Rahul will miss the ODIs but it expected to join the squad ahead of the T20s alongwith Kuldeep Yadav, who was also nurning an injury. NCA head VVS Laxman shared a photo of Rahul attending a meet at the academy in Bengaluru, where he could be seen speaking to coaches who are attending a course over there.

Laxman thanked Rahul for making time to address the candidates, he wrote: "Thank you @klrahul for addressing the candidates attending the Level-3 coach certification course at NCA. Listening to your different experiences as a player and captain will definitely help these passionate coaches to learn, improve and excel in their careers."

Check out his tweet below.

Thank you @klrahul for addressing the candidates attending the Level-3 coach certification course at NCA. Listening to your different experiences as a player and captain will definitely help these passionate coaches to learn, improve and excel in their careers. @BCCI #NCA pic.twitter.com/LS3bdPCkIO — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 21, 2022

A day before Rahul had posted a training session video on his social media handles where he can seen training at the NCA Bengaluru. Rahul recently underwent a surgery in Germany to treat his groin injury sustained during the IPL. He was to lead the Indian side for the SA T20s at home immediately after the conclusion of IPL but was ruled out due to the injury. He has not played any cricket since IPL. Rahul was named in the India T20 squad for the Windies series but it is also subject to his fitness. Rahul will have to prove his fitness levels before he takes flight for the West Indies.

India’s squad for 5 T20Is vs West Indies

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul*, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav*, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.