The 69th match in IPL 2022 between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is very important for Rishabh Pant-led side. But it is equally important for RCB as well.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) took to social media to express their support for Mumbai Indians as a win for the five-time champions against Delhi Capitals on Saturday will assure a spot for the Faf Du Plessis-led side in the IPL 2022 playoffs.

The franchise also changed its profile picture to blue to show their solidarity with MI.

They also tweeted a postcard saying, "Hey @MIPaltan, the entire RCB team will cheer for you like #OneFamily, you go #PlayBold against DC."

The clash between MI and DC is extremely important for RCB`s playoff chances. A Mumbai Indians win will send RCB to the playoffs, while in case of a win for Delhi Capitals, the net-run rate will be a deciding factor. RCB are currently at the fourth position with 16 points.

DC are at the fifth position with 14 points and MI are at the bottom of the pile with only six points.

Before the game, even former RCB captain Virat Kohli said that he will be there in the stands to cheer for MI at the stadium.

"Trying to put our feet up and chill out for two days and support Mumbai. We have two more supporters for Mumbai, not just 2 but I think 25 more supporters," Kohli said in an interview for the IPL.

With ANI inputs