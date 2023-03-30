Ahead Of IPL 2023, RCB's Virat Kohli Shares His 10th Grade Marksheet; See Pic Here

India and RCB batter Virat Kohli did not continue his studies after he passed the Class 12th exams. He focussed on his cricket career and looking back, it turned out to be the right call for the Delhi-born boy as he has gained the status of a modern-day great batter. Kohli made his Ranji Trophy debut in 2006 itself. He played lots of age-group cricket, even going on to lead India successfully in the U-19 ODI World Cup in Malaysia in 2008. Despite his total focus on cricket, he managed to score decently in his 10th grade exams. How do we know? On Thursday (March 30), Kohli shared a pic of his 10th grade marksheet to make a point.

In the marksheet, one can clearly see him score well in English (83 out of 100), Hindi (75 out of 100) and Social Science (74 81 out of 100) but he fared poorly in Mathematics (51 out of 11) and Science (55 out of 100). But Kohli did not post his marksheet just to reveal his marks. He wanted to make an important point. He wrote in the caption: "It's funny how the things that add the least to your marksheet, add the most to your character. #LetThereBeSport." With this post on the Koo app, Kohli campaigned for Sports to be included in the school as an important subject.

RCB pin hopes on Kohli in IPL 2023

Kohli, who had a below par IPL 2022, will be hoping for a better season in the sixteenth edition of the Indian Premier League. Kohli scored just 341 runs in 16 games in IPL 2022 at an average of 22.73 and strike rate of 115.98 with just 2 fifties to his name. He later admitted that his lack of form was more to do with his bad mental health than absence of skills. Kohli had a better second half of 2022 as he slammed his maiden T20I fifty in Asia Cup followed by a brilliant show in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2023 where he finished as the leading run-scorer.