Ahead of KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty wedding, father-in-law Suniel Shetty reacts to star batter's match-winning knock in IND vs SL 2nd ODI

Star India batter and vice-captain of the Indian ODI side KL Rahul played a brilliant unbeaten knock of 64 runs to guide India to victory in the 2nd match of the series at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The knock came off 103 balls and included just 6 boundaries. The slow pace of the innings was the need of the hour for Team India. With this innings, Rahul has settled well into the role of a middle order batter for India in the fifty-over format.

Chasing a small target, India were in a spot of bother as they were four wickets down for just 86 runs. Rahul showed immense maturity with the bat and got good support from Hardik Pandya as well. They stitched a 75-run stand for the fifth wicket to steady India's ship. Pandya departed and Axar Patel too fell quickly but Rahul hung on and batted till the end to take India home.

Rahul posted the pictures of the match on his Instagram handle and got praise from his to-be father-in-law Suniel Shetty. Rahul is likely to marry his long-time girlfriend Athiya Shetty, who happens to be the daughter of Suniel Shetty. Athiya is a bollywood actress and has been in love with Rahul for quite some time now. Suniel posted a heart emoji on Rahul's Instagram post after the 2nd ODI, reacting to his brilliant innings.

Check out the KL Rahul post and Suniel Shetty's reaction below:

Even Rahul's wife to-be Athiya has reacted to the post by liking the pics. Athiya and Rahul are expected to get married on January 23 at Khandala in Maharashtra. For the same reason, Rahul has taken a break from international cricket. He was not picked for the ODIs and T20Is vs New Zealand. The BCCI press release read that Rahul was not selected as he has some family commitments.