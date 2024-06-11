In a match that will be remembered for its nail-biting finish, South Africa clinched a four-run victory against Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup, thanks to a spectacular boundary catch by Aiden Markram on the penultimate ball. The match, held at Nassau County Stadium, showcased cricket at its finest, with tension peaking as the game reached its final moments.

A Nail-Biting Finish



The clash saw South Africa defending a modest total of 113-6, a score that seemed within Bangladesh's reach. With 31 runs needed off the last five overs and six wickets in hand, Bangladesh appeared poised for victory. However, the pressure of the World Cup stage often brings unexpected turns, and this match was no exception.



As the game boiled down to the last over, Bangladesh needed 11 runs with Mahmudullah at the crease. The veteran all-rounder, known for his composure under pressure, faced the second last ball needing six to keep his team's hopes alive. Keshav Maharaj, bowling a full toss, saw Mahmudullah lift the ball high and deep towards long-on.



Markram's Moment of Magic



Stationed at long-on, South African captain Aiden Markram had a split second to react. Running back towards the boundary, he timed his leap perfectly, catching the ball just inches from the rope. The stadium erupted as Markram's incredible catch dismissed Mahmudullah, leaving Bangladesh needing an improbable six off the final delivery.



Taskin Ahmed, the new batter, managed only a single off the last ball, sealing a memorable victory for South Africa. Markram's catch not only saved the game but also highlighted his exceptional fielding skills and composure under immense pressure.

South Africa's Bowling Brilliance



South Africa's bowlers were instrumental in defending the low total. Keshav Maharaj finished with figures of 3-27, delivering a crucial final over. Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje also bowled impressively, taking 2-19 and 2-17 respectively. Their disciplined bowling ensured Bangladesh never got ahead in the chase, despite brief partnerships that threatened to take the game away.



Bangladesh's Rollercoaster Chase



Bangladesh's innings was a rollercoaster. Early wickets saw them struggling at 3-37 and 4-50 at the halfway mark. Anrich Nortje's dismissal of Nazmul Shanto and Shakib Al Hasan put the pressure on, but Towhid Hridoy and Mahmudullah steadied the ship with a 44-run partnership.

As the game neared its climax, the loss of quick wickets from Maharaj's and Rabada's spells turned the tide. From a strong position at 4-94, Bangladesh collapsed to 7-108, setting up the dramatic final over.



A Historical Victory



This win marked the lowest total ever defended in a T20 World Cup, surpassing India's defense of 120 against Pakistan just a day earlier. Heinrich Klaasen, South Africa's top scorer with 46 off 44 balls, was named Player of the Match. His crucial partnership with David Miller, who scored 29, was pivotal in giving the Proteas a defendable total.



"This wicket is not great for stroke play. We got some information from the last game and applied it today. I think we got a decent total on the board," Klaasen reflected after the match. "That was not nice on the heart, but feels good that we got over the line."