Amid divorce rumours, Sania Mirza to celebrate new year 2023 without husband Shoaib Malik as he leaves for Pakistan after a Dubai stopover

The rumours of Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik getting a divorve is intensifying. For about two months now, the reports of them separating soon have been floating in media but there has been no statements made from the two on the topic. The insiders have been leaking information about their impeding divorce, saying that some formalities are left for the mutual divorce and it will be announced soon. What is adding more to the rumours is the absence of Malik's photos from Sania's social media. The Indian tennis sensation has no posted a single video or photo with Shoaib for a long time now.

Not to forget, recently Shoaib wished Happy Birthday to Sania recently but we don't see her comment on the wish. Also, Malik shared the clip of The Mirza and Malik talk show, but Sania did not do the same on her Instagram handle. There is a blanket of mystery over their relationship right now. Malik had gone to Dubai in October to celebrate their son Izhaan Mirza Malik's birthday and in the pics posted by him, Sania can also be seen.

Sania, on the other hand, has been posting pictures of her son on her social media. She had also posted about attending matches in Qatar World Cup with sister Anam. She also posted pictures from her parents' marriage anniversary recently. But there is no mention of Shoaib.

Sania will now be welcoming the new year alone in Dubai. By alone, we mean without Shoaib Malik. The Pakistan cricketer landed in Dubai for a stopover to spend a night with the family but now he has left for Pakistan.

Malik posted a photo on Instagram in which he wrote: "Finally good to be back to Pakistan, excited to meet Ammi jan after 3 long months." Sania Mirza will be spending the new year's eve on Dubai with her son Izhaan and sister and her parents while Malik will be in Pakistan with his mother.