Ankit Bawne to lead India A squad in 1st four-day game against England Lions

Maharashtra star Ankit Bawne will lead the 14-member India A team in the upcoming first four-day game of the two-match series against England Lions, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed.

The India A squad, which features the likes of KL Rahul, Shardul Thakur and other India hopefuls, was announced by the BCCI's All-India Senior Selection Committee on Wednesday.

It is to be noted that KL Rahul has just returned to action after the Committee of Administrators (CoA) revoked its provisional suspension on him and Hardik Pandya for their sexist remarks during a celebrity talk show.

India A are slated to play the opening four-day game against England Lions from February 7 at Krishnagiri Stadium, Wayanad in Kerala. The two sides will play their second game at the same venue from February 13.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee picked the India A team for the first four-day game to be played against England Lions from 7th February in Wayanad," the BCCI said in an official statement.

The full India A squad is as follows:

Ankit Bawne (C), KL Rahul, AR Easwaran, Priyank Panchal, Ricky Bhui, Siddhesh Lad, K.S. Bharat (WK), Jalaj Saxena, S Nadeem, Mayank Markande, Navdeep Saini, Sharadul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Varun Aaron.