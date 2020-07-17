हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rohit Sharma

Another title in the bag: Rohit Sharma congratulates Real Madrid on winning La Liga

Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma has congratulated Real Madrid after they clinched their 34th title at La Liga with a victory over Villareal on Friday.

Another title in the bag: Rohit Sharma congratulates Real Madrid on winning La Liga
Image Credits: Twitter

Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma has congratulated Real Madrid after they clinched their 34th title at La Liga with a victory over Villareal on Friday.

The Zinedine Zidane-led side picked up the glory after sealing their tenth consecutive victory in the competition, a 2-1 win over Villarreal, at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano in Madrid.

Following Madrid's La Liga victory, Rohit took to his official Twitter handle and  congratulated the Spanish club adding another glory to their account.

The Indian opening batsman posted a picture of himself donning a Madrid jersey and lauded the side for truly coming together as a team during this difficult situation.

"Another title in the bag. Real Madrid truly came together as a team during these tough times. Congratulations! Finally some good news in a year that is severely lacking any.  #No34 #HalaMadrid @LaLiga @realmadrid,"Rohit tweeted.

Forward Karim Benzema netted a goal in the 29th minute of the match to put Madrid ahead during the clash before he doubled his side's lead in the 77th minute.

Though Villarreal managed to reduce the deficit via Vicente Iborra's goal in the 83rd minute, the goal was not enough to stop Madrid from clinch victory.

With the win, French coach Zinedine Zidane had guided Real Madrid to an unassailable seven-point lead at the top of the La Liga standings.

In fact, it was Real Madrid's 11th Spanish league title win under the leadership of football legend Zidane.

Real Madrid will now take on Leganes in their last game of the 2019-2020 La Liga season on July 20.

 

