NewsCricket
ANSHUMAN GAEKWAD

Anshuman Gaekwad, Former India Cricketer And Coach, Passes Away At 71

Gaekwad's recent battle with health complications prompted an outpouring of tributes from across the cricketing fraternity.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Aug 01, 2024, 02:01 AM IST|Source: Bureau
In a poignant moment for the cricketing world, Anshuman Gaekwad, the former stalwart of Indian cricket, bid farewell at the age of 71 after battling bravely against blood cancer. Gaekwad's legacy transcends mere statistics; it embodies the resilience and grace that define the spirit of the sport. An illustrious career spanning 40 Tests and 15 ODIs saw Gaekwad carve a niche as a formidable batter for India. His monumental innings, including a patient 201 against Pakistan that spanned an astonishing 671 minutes, underscored his tenacity and technique. Notably, his gritty 81 against a fearsome West Indies bowling attack remains etched in cricketing folklore, symbolizing courage in an era devoid of protective gear.

Gaekwad's Coaching Odyssey

Transitioning seamlessly from player to mentor, Gaekwad embarked on two distinct coaching stints with Team India. Amidst the Sachin Tendulkar era and the turbulence of the match-fixing scandal, his leadership steered India through pivotal moments. Highlights include the Independence Cup triumph, a historic home series victory against Australia, and Anil Kumble's legendary 10-wicket haul that leveled a crucial Test series.

Legacy Beyond the Boundary

Beyond his on-field exploits and coaching acumen, Gaekwad's impact extended into the fabric of Indian cricketing culture. His influence as a selector and coach nurtured talents and shaped careers, leaving an indelible imprint on the sport's evolution in the country.

Fond Farewell and Tributes

Gaekwad's recent battle with health complications prompted an outpouring of tributes from across the cricketing fraternity. The BCCI's gesture of support, releasing INR 1 crore towards his treatment, underscores the profound respect and admiration he commanded.

TAGS

