Ashes 2023: Victory Turns Sour For Australia As Both Teams Penalised By ICC Due To THIS Reason

In the inaugural season of the World Test Championship (WTC), Australia failed to reach the final after being docked of crucial points for maintaining a slow over-rate over the course of a Test match loss to India in 2020. The points ultimately cost them a place in the WTC Final in the inaugural season in 2021 as New Zealand became champions by defeating India.

In the second WTC Final, Australia became champions finally, defeating India by a massive 209 runs earlier this month. Pat Cummins-led side have backed up the WTC final win with victory in the first Ashes 2023 Test over England at Edgbaston in Birmingham by two wickets. However, the victory turned sour a day later as both sides were penalised by the ICC for maintaining a slow over-rate in the first Test.

Australia and England have lost two points from their World Test Championship (WTC) tally after they were found guilty of maintaining slow over rates during the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston. The players from both sides were also fined 40 percent of their match fees.

“Andy Pycroft of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanctions after both teams were ruled to be two overs short of their targets after time allowances were taken into consideration. Australia captain Pat Cummins and England counterpart Ben Stokes accepted the sanctions, meaning there was no need for formal hearings,” an ICC statement read.

The sanctions see Australia lose two World Test Championship (WTC) points, leaving Cummins’ side with a total of 10 points after their first Test of the new 2023-25 cycle. England are also deducted two points, meaning they are behind all eight of their rivals in the 2023-25 World Test Championship cycle.

Cummins’ Australia beat India to win the WTC 2023 crown at The Oval earlier this month, and the current Ashes series is the first of six series that will determine Australia’s qualification chances for the next WTC Final – scheduled to be held at Lord’s in London in June 2025.

Both Australia and India were penalised for slow over rates in the WTC Final. In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 percent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

In addition, as per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, sides are penalised one point for each over short. Consequently, two World Test Championship points will be deducted from both teams’ points total.