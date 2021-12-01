Ashes: Australia still favourites despite Tim Paine controversy, says Saba Karim

Former India wicket-keeper Saba Karim believes that Australia are still favourites for the upcoming Ashes despite the controversy around Tim Paine that led to him resigning from the captaincy and getting dropped from squad.

Paine admitted to have texted some obscene messages to a Tasmania Cricket employee four years ago and after the report was again published in Australian media last month, Paine decided to relinquish captaincy. A week later, he decided to take a break from international cricket which means he will not be part of the Ashes.

Saba believes Paine's loss is huge but a team like Australia has that strength to overcome such setbacks and come back stronger.

He said to a group of journalists in India in an online conference,"I don't expect that (England having an edge before start of Ashes). You can write off Australia at your own peril. Australia always remain favourite. They would like to get back to good form. They have named a new captain now and he will be working hard with head coach Justin Langer. They did not have a great series at home against India and they would want to come back good form."

Saba also said that Australia have a well-balanced attack as compared to England. Pacemen James Anderson and Stuart Broad might be in England squad but to expect them to play all five games is a far-fetched idea. That means they will have to be rotated and for that, England need to have a nice balance.

Saba said, "Australia has a good bowling attack with three pacers and a spinner, all world class. Then they have Cameroon Green who is expected to play a crucial role batting at No 6 or 7 and bowling a couple of overs. So they have a good package. As far as England are concerned, they will miss a good spin option. There is no Moeen Ali and they will be depedent on Jack Leach and Dom Bess. Also, they need to look who to pick when either of Anderson and Broad are playin so as to maintain balance in the bowling department."

I feel incredibly honored, privileged and excited to be named the Australian Mens Test Captain.

I'll be trying my best and can't wait to get started at the Gabba in a couple of weeks! Also very lucky to have my man @steve_smith49 alongside me as VC. #ashes pic.twitter.com/iVPurweQP7 — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) November 26, 2021

Australian spinner Nathan Lyon had earlier said that Paine is the best keeper in the world currently. However, Saba does not agree with him. He picked Jos Buttler as the best in the world, followed by Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan and India's Rishabh Pant.

He said, "I don't agree with Lyon there. Rizwan and Buttler have done well. I would put Buttler first, Rizwan and then Pant ahead of Paine."

Saba Karim is part of the Hindi Commentary Panel for the upcoming Ashes Tour on SONY TEN 3 from 8th December 2021 to 18th January 2022.

