An epic battle awaits as Sri Lanka eye revenge against Afghanistan in the first clash of the Super 4s of the Asia Cup 2022 on Saturday (September 3) at Sharjah. The last time these two sides met each other was in the first match of the tournament and Afghanistan had crushed Sri Lanka in that match. Afghan bowlers had bundled out Sri Lankans for a mere 105 inside 20 overs with Fazalhaq Farooqi being the highest wicket-taker with 3 scalps.

The Dasun Shanaka-led side will be hoping that history is not repeated on Saturday night in Sharjah. They are coming into the match on the back of a superb win over Bangladesh in thrilling contest. Shanaka, Chamika Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis will be key players for Sri Lanka in this big game. While for Afghanistan, captain Mohammad Nabi will be banking on his most experienced T20 bowler Rashid Khan and openers Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the Super 4 clash.

Checkout SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 - Predicted XI below:

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka ©, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Karim Janat, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi ©, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Super 4 in Asia Cup 2022 kick starts today:



Sep 3rd - AFG vs SL

Sep 4th - IND vs PAK

Sep 6th - IND vs SL

Sep 7th - AFG vs PAK

Sep 8th - IND vs AFG

Sep 9th - SL vs PAK September 2, 2022

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Squads for Asia Cup 2022

SL: Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Dinesh Chandimal.

AFG: Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Afsar Zazai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Naveen ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan, Samiullah Shinwari. Standby: Nijat Masood, Qais Ahmed, Sharafuddin Ashraf.