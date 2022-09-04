Asia Cup 2022 Super 4: Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka team are on top of the Super 4 Asia Cup points table after their four-wicket win over Afghanistan in Sharjah on Saturday (September 3). Chasing 176 to win, Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Danushka Gunathilaka powered the Lankans to win with five balls to spare against Group B table-toppers Afghanistan.

The win means that Sri Lanka have 2 points from 1 match with a Net Run Rate of 0.589. The top two teams from the Super 4 will face off against each other in the September 11 final.

Check the Asia Cup Super 4 Points Table HERE…

The other two teams in the Super 4 stage are India and Pakistan will face off against each other on Sunday (September 4) in Dubai. Sri Lanka’s next match will be against Rohit Sharma-led India in Dubai on Tuesday (September 6) while Afghanistan will face off against Babar Azam’s Pakistan on Wednesday (September 7) in Sharjah.

“It’s the belief of the dressing room, we believe we can chase anything in these kinds of wickets. We can always analyse the wicket better when chasing. There was a plan coming into this game, we know they have good batters, but the boys executed the plans really well. As I mentioned in the toss, partnerships was the key to winning the game. We had spoken about that, and now we now how to approach matches and win games,” Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka said after the win over Afghanistan.

Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi felt that the side was about 20-25 runs short of a winning total. “We were about 20-25 runs short, and also we didn’t field well or bowl in the right areas. It's a better pitch today than the one we played on against Bangladesh, which is why I said we were a few runs short. We didn’t bowl brilliantly, but we bowled really well. We dropped some catches, which if we took the game would have been different,” Nabi said.

Asia Cup Super 4 Schedule

September 4 – India vs Pakistan (Dubai), 730pm

September 6 – India vs Sri Lanka (Dubai), 730pm

September 7 – Afghanistan vs Pakistan (Sharjah), 730pm

September 8 – Afghanistan vs India (Dubai), 730pm

September 9 – Sri Lanka vs Pakistan (Dubai), 730pm

September 11 – Final (Dubai), 730pm