Asia Cup 2022: 'Tum logo ne jo mujhe diya', Virat Kohli thanks Rohit Sharma for huge support through difficult times

Star India batter Virat Kohli has stormed back to form with two fifties and one hundred in the Asia Cup 2022. India may have failed to defend their title but there are plenty of positives they will take back from the tournament, including Kohli's comeback to form. Post the match vs Afghanistan that concluded India's campaign in the tournament, Kohli chatted with Team India captain Rohit Sharma and thanked him and Indian management for keeping faith in his abilities and backing him despite lack of runs.

"It was a special day for us as a team. We talked about after the last match that we have to come with a good attitude in this match. That will matter to us. We got exposure of the knock out stages here in Asia Cup. Our goal is winning the World Cup. We will learn from our mistakes. Personally, I got a big break. After 14 years, I did not pick up a bat. Tum logo ji taraf se, management ki taraf se. Communication clear thi ki mujhe khelne do. Woh chiz mere liye baahut zaruri thi. Jo tum logo ne mujhe diya woh space, mujhe relax feel hua," Kohli told Rohit in an interview posted on BCCI.tv.

Kohli also praised KL Rahul who played an important knock in India's final game, stroking a 41-ball 62 in the 101-run win against Afghanistan at a healthy strike rate of 151.



"I think we should not ignore his (KL Rahul`s) knock because we know how important it is for KL to be in a good space as well heading into the (T20) World Cup. We all know what he can do in this format. He plays very clean and solid shots, and once he bats well in T20 cricket then our team looks even more strong," said former Indian captain.