Asia Cup 2023: 'Unhappy' With Schedule, THIS Team To Get Chartered Flights For Travel Between Sri Lanka And Pakistan

Pakistan might have got their say and India may be happy with the schedule. But there is one team which is not very excited looking at schedule of Asia Cup 2023. That team is Bangladesh, which plays two matches within three days in Kandy and Lahore. The Tigers will fly to Kandy in Sri Lanka for their opening game against the hosts on August 31. But they might have to leave for Pakistan immediately after the match is over as the next assignment will be on September 3 at Lahore in Pakistan. This will cause fatigue in players and could affect their chances in the tournament.

BCB cricket operation chairman Jalal Yunus said that they are helpless to do the travel. Yunus said,"Yes, we have to go to Lahore to play the first match. There are two matches in the first round, one in Sri Lanka and the other one is in Pakistan. We have to go as we can do nothing actually." He however added that the Asian Cricket Council has promised them chartered flights to make the travel a little easier. "After the 31st [August] the next match is on 3rd [September]. To make the journey comfortable the Asia Cup authorities [ACC] has decided to travel the teams in chartered flights. We will travel by chartered planes. This is the responsibility of the Asian Cricket Council. Of course, we would like to travel by quality airline, if that is a national airline or a chartered plane definitely that would be good for everyone," said Yunus.



The BCB official admitted that the tight schedule and so much travel within a short time can affect the performancer of the Tigers in the competition. "If you travel certainly there will be an impact which I feel because when you are travelling by air you will have to go two hours earlier and carry your luggage and preparing all these things is mentally stressful. Pakistan is far away from Sri Lanka. So there is nothing to do, since it is ACC's decision, everyone is playing like this. We also have to accept it," said Yunus.

He also said that Tamim Iqbal's availability will be decided soon by the board. The Bangladesh captain seems to be recovering from an injury. He had announced his retirement from the sport after Bangladesh lost to Afghanistan in the 1st ODI. On request of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he got ready to lead the side but was rested for the remainder of the series.