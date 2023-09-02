Asia Cup 2023: India, Pakistan Fans Engage In Meme War Ahead Of Epic Clash

Whenever India and Pakistan cricket teams play against each other, the fans also start a contest of their own, on social media. In the past, we have seen the fan wars whenever the two sides have met. The social media influencers too add to the buzz. Nothing has changed this time as India take on Pakistan in the third match of Asia Cup 2023. The fans from the two countries took digs at each other but ensured that they were also hilarious. Amid the seriousness and tension surrounding the epic clash, these memes wil lighten up the cricketers and fans alike.

Coming to the match, India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first at the Pallekele international cricket stadium in Kandy. After winning the toss, Rohit said that the decision to bat first has beent taken after looking at the weather prediction in Kandy. It had been raining in the Sri Lankan city for the last few days and over 50 percent rain was predicted for September 2, especially in the afternoon. "Got to play good cricket, you need to embrace the challenge, embrace the situation. We had some time off after the West Indies series. Everyone was up for those drills and challenges in Bangalore. Let's see what we can achieve in this tournament," said Rohit.

The India captain said that Shreyas Iyer was back in the playing XI while Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja were the two spinners. Shreyas Iyer was back to the XI after a break due to injury. "It's a quality tournament with quality oppositions. At the end of the day we need to see what we can achieve as a team. Iyer is back, Bumrah is back and we got three seamers. Got two spinners - Kuldeep and Jadeja," concluded Rohit.

Babar Azam, Pakistan captain, said that he even he would have opted to bat first but now will look to dismiss Indian batters in quick time to gain control of the match.

