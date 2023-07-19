trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2637480
NewsCricket
ASIA CUP 2023

Asia Cup 2023 Schedule Announced, India To Take On Pakistan On THIS Date

The event will kick off with the host nation, Pakistan, taking on Nepal in the opening match in Multan.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 05:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Asia Cup 2023 Schedule Announced, India To Take On Pakistan On THIS Date India and Pakistan can face each other thrice in the Asia Cup 2023 (Twitter Image)

The highly anticipated Asia Cup 2023 is just around the corner, and the excitement is palpable among cricket fans. The Pakistan Cricket Board has unveiled the schedule for the prestigious tournament, which is set to begin on August 30. India and Pakistan, arch-rivals on the cricket field, are all set for a fiery clash on September 2 in Kandy, Sri Lanka. Asia Cup 2023 will feature the top cricketing nations from the Asian continent, competing in a thrilling 50-over tournament. The event will kick off with the host nation, Pakistan, taking on Nepal in the opening match in Multan. The tournament will culminate in a gripping final scheduled to be held in Colombo on September 17.

Also Read: Watch: Rajvardhan Hangargekar Bowls Unplayable Spell Vs PAK In Emerging Asia Cup 2023, Video Goes Viral


cre Trending Stories

Asia Cup 2023 Schedule

August 30: Pakistan vs Nepal - Multan 

August 31: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka - Dambulla 

September 2: India vs Pakistan - Kandy 

September 3: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan - Dambulla 

September 4: India vs Nepal - Kandy 

September 5: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan - Colombo 

September 6: Group A1 vs Group B2 - Colombo 

September 9: Group B1 vs Group B2 - Colombo 

September 10: Group A1 vs Group A2 - Dambulla 

September 12: Group A2 vs Group B1 - Kandy 

September 14: Group A1 vs Group B1 - Colombo 

September 15: Group A2 vs Group B2 - Dambulla 

September 17: Final - Colombo

Asia Cup 2023 Format

The tournament will consist of 13 matches in total. Pakistan has been placed in Group A alongside India and Nepal, while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan form Group B. The top two teams from each group will progress to the Super Four stage. From there, the two best teams will compete in the final. This edition of the Asia Cup will be played in the 50-overs format and serves as preparation for five of the six teams (excluding Nepal) ahead of the upcoming ODI World Cup, set to begin in India on October 5.

India's Schedule for Asia Cup 2023:

The Indian cricket team, led by skipper Rohit Sharma, is gearing up for an exciting journey in the Asia Cup 2023. The action-packed tournament will see India face off against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2 in Kandy. Besides the high-octane clash with Pakistan, India will also lock horns with Nepal on September 4. Fans worldwide are eagerly anticipating India's dominant performance in the prestigious competition.

India vs Pakistan - September 2 (Kandy)
India vs Nepal - September 4 (Kandy)
India vs Afghanistan - September 10 (Dambulla)
India vs Bangladesh - September 14 (Colombo)

Pakistan's Schedule for Asia Cup 2023:

As the host nation, Pakistan is determined to showcase its cricketing prowess and bring the Asia Cup 2023 trophy home. The tournament opener will see Pakistan face Nepal on August 30 in Multan. The most anticipated match of the tournament will take place on September 2 when Pakistan faces their arch-rivals, India, in a nerve-wracking encounter in Kandy.

Pakistan vs Nepal - August 30 (Multan)
Pakistan vs India - September 2 (Kandy)
Pakistan vs Afghanistan - September 5 (Kandy)
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka - September 12 (Colombo)

Bangladesh's Schedule for Asia Cup 2023:

Bangladesh, a rising cricketing nation, will be eager to make a strong statement in the Asia Cup 2023. They will start their campaign against Sri Lanka on August 31 in Dambulla. With their talented players, Bangladesh will look forward to challenging the top contenders and making a significant impact in the tournament.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka - August 31 (Dambulla)
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan - September 3 (Dambulla)
Bangladesh vs India - September 10 (Dambulla)
Bangladesh vs Pakistan - September 12 (Colombo)

The Asia Cup 2023 promises to be a riveting cricketing extravaganza, with India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh vying for the coveted title. Fans are eagerly counting down the days until the high-intensity matches commence, as the teams battle it out to be crowned champions of Asia.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest