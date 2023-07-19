Asia Cup 2023 Schedule Announced, India To Take On Pakistan On THIS Date

The highly anticipated Asia Cup 2023 is just around the corner, and the excitement is palpable among cricket fans. The Pakistan Cricket Board has unveiled the schedule for the prestigious tournament, which is set to begin on August 30. India and Pakistan, arch-rivals on the cricket field, are all set for a fiery clash on September 2 in Kandy, Sri Lanka. Asia Cup 2023 will feature the top cricketing nations from the Asian continent, competing in a thrilling 50-over tournament. The event will kick off with the host nation, Pakistan, taking on Nepal in the opening match in Multan. The tournament will culminate in a gripping final scheduled to be held in Colombo on September 17.

The proposed Asia Cup 2023 schedule! Pakistan are expected to play two matches in Pakistan.



Pakistan's first match will be against Nepal on 30th August in Multan. Their second match would either be against Bangladesh or Afghanistan on 6th September in Lahore. #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/mglinlVDU0 — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) July 19, 2023

Asia Cup 2023 Schedule

August 30: Pakistan vs Nepal - Multan

August 31: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka - Dambulla

September 2: India vs Pakistan - Kandy

September 3: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan - Dambulla

September 4: India vs Nepal - Kandy

September 5: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan - Colombo

September 6: Group A1 vs Group B2 - Colombo

September 9: Group B1 vs Group B2 - Colombo

September 10: Group A1 vs Group A2 - Dambulla

September 12: Group A2 vs Group B1 - Kandy

September 14: Group A1 vs Group B1 - Colombo

September 15: Group A2 vs Group B2 - Dambulla

September 17: Final - Colombo

Asia Cup 2023 Format

The tournament will consist of 13 matches in total. Pakistan has been placed in Group A alongside India and Nepal, while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan form Group B. The top two teams from each group will progress to the Super Four stage. From there, the two best teams will compete in the final. This edition of the Asia Cup will be played in the 50-overs format and serves as preparation for five of the six teams (excluding Nepal) ahead of the upcoming ODI World Cup, set to begin in India on October 5.

India's Schedule for Asia Cup 2023:

The Indian cricket team, led by skipper Rohit Sharma, is gearing up for an exciting journey in the Asia Cup 2023. The action-packed tournament will see India face off against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2 in Kandy. Besides the high-octane clash with Pakistan, India will also lock horns with Nepal on September 4. Fans worldwide are eagerly anticipating India's dominant performance in the prestigious competition.

India vs Pakistan - September 2 (Kandy)

India vs Nepal - September 4 (Kandy)

India vs Afghanistan - September 10 (Dambulla)

India vs Bangladesh - September 14 (Colombo)

Pakistan's Schedule for Asia Cup 2023:

As the host nation, Pakistan is determined to showcase its cricketing prowess and bring the Asia Cup 2023 trophy home. The tournament opener will see Pakistan face Nepal on August 30 in Multan. The most anticipated match of the tournament will take place on September 2 when Pakistan faces their arch-rivals, India, in a nerve-wracking encounter in Kandy.

Pakistan vs Nepal - August 30 (Multan)

Pakistan vs India - September 2 (Kandy)

Pakistan vs Afghanistan - September 5 (Kandy)

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka - September 12 (Colombo)

Bangladesh's Schedule for Asia Cup 2023:

Bangladesh, a rising cricketing nation, will be eager to make a strong statement in the Asia Cup 2023. They will start their campaign against Sri Lanka on August 31 in Dambulla. With their talented players, Bangladesh will look forward to challenging the top contenders and making a significant impact in the tournament.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka - August 31 (Dambulla)

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan - September 3 (Dambulla)

Bangladesh vs India - September 10 (Dambulla)

Bangladesh vs Pakistan - September 12 (Colombo)

The Asia Cup 2023 promises to be a riveting cricketing extravaganza, with India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh vying for the coveted title. Fans are eagerly counting down the days until the high-intensity matches commence, as the teams battle it out to be crowned champions of Asia.