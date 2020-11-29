हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Australian cricket team

AUS vs IND 2nd ODI: Indian fan proposes Australian girl in the crowd, Glenn Maxwell gives his approval, Watch video!

The incident happened during India's chase in the second ODI at Sydney and was captured by the cameras. Australia had put on a mammoth 389/4 earlier in the day, while India in reply fell short by 51 runs.

AUS vs IND 2nd ODI: Indian fan proposes Australian girl in the crowd, Glenn Maxwell gives his approval, Watch video!
Screen grab: Twitter/@Cricketcomau

As the two big guns of cricket, Australia and India battled it out on the field in the second ODI at SCG, another incident happened that caught the eye of the fans. As India chased Australia’s huge total of 389/4 – two fans in the crowd were busy scripting their love story.

The strange part is that the two love birds were supporting different teams. While the lady was seen in Australian jersey, the guy was donning the India colors – seemingly from Indian origins.

The incident was caught by the camera, as the guy went down on his knee with the ring to propose the girl – which she gleefully accepted, amidst a lot of cheers from the crowd. The video can be seen here:

As the jovial couple hugged and kissed after the big moment, their union was approved by none other than Aussie star cricketer Glenn Maxwell, who watched the incident on the big screen. Maxwell clapped and applauded the duo, which can also be seen in the video above.

Earlier, Australia posted a mammoth 389/4 on the board. Steve Smith scored his second successive ton (104 off 64 balls; 4x14, 6x2) in the game as the Indian bowlers were thrashed all across the SCG. Glenn Maxwell launched the fireworks at the death, playing a rapid-fire knock off 63* from just 29 balls.

