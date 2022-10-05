AUS vs WI 1st T20I: Kyle Mayers' STYLISH 6 over covers sends Twitter into a frenzy - WATCH

Kyle Mayers started to trend on social media as soon as he hit a shot against pace which had the reflection of Brian Lara and power of Chris Gayle. This was during the first innings in the 1st T20I vs Australia when West Indies batted. Cameron Green ran in hard to bowl just outside the off stump line, Mayers cleared his front leg, and lofted it over deep cover region for a maximum. The ball went to the top tier and sent Twitter into a frenzy. Fans, experts and journalists, all began to rave about this incredible shot that had flair of Lara and the power of Gayle.

What made this shot outstanding is the low back lift of Mayers. His quick reaction to the ball and sending it over the fence from an impossible position is what makes it viral on cricket twitter today. England's fan group Barmy Army tweeted: "We briefly pause our pro England cricket team content to show you a special broadcast. Blimey."

But apart from this shot, West Indies batted way below par. Mayers made 39 off 36 balls that included 5 fours and 1 six respectively. He was the top-scorer for his side. The middle order crumbled and thanks to Odean Smith who smashed 27 off 17 balls, that included 3 sixes and 1 four respectively, Windies huffed and puffed to 145/9 in their alloted 20 overs after Aussies won the toss and asked them to bat first.

Big guns in Windies like captain Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder and Rovman Powell could not do much with the bat in hand, scoring 2,13 and 7 respectively. Windies are playing T20Is in Australia after a very long time and it is reflecting in the way the team is batting currently.