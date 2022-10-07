WATCH: Tim David smacks mammoth 115m six in Australia vs West Indies clash

Australia and Mumbai Indians batter Tim David has been creating headlines since his selection in the Aaron Finch-led side for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. After making his T20I debut just weeks earlier from now, David has impressed the Australia selectors as well as the fans ahead the major tournament set to start later this month. Recently, in another T20I for Australia, Tim David smacked a mammoth 110 meters six during an international clash against the West Indies.

Checkout the video here...

After David's blistering knock of 42 off 20 balls, fans of both Australia and Mumbai Indians (MI) could not keep calm as they praised the right-hander for his explosive batting skills. Checkout the reactions below...

monster — Anubhav (@anubhav_b0ss) October 7, 2022

Phenomenal — Moazzam Ali Baig () (@moazzamalibaig3) October 7, 2022

Australia would be pleased with Tim David's current form and delighted with the news of opener David Warner also coming back to form in the 2nd T20I vs West Indies at The Gabba in Brisbane to warm up for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 on Friday (October 7). Warner's knock of 75 off 41 balls included 10 fours and 3 sixes respectively. It was a vintage Warner knock that included shots all over the park.

The upcoming World Cup could be the last for Warner who is already 35. And he would be itching to help Aussies defend their title in their backyard. Batting first on Thursday vs West Indies, Australia put on 178/7 in 20 overs. Notably, Tim David smashed 42 in just 20 balls that included 4 fours and 3 sixes respectively. Australia posted a total of 178 after 20 overs courtesy David Warner and Tim David. West Indies failed to chase their target of 179 runs as Australia restricted them to 147/8 after 20 Overs).