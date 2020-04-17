Australia’s Simon Fry, John Ward retire from elite umpiring

South Australia’s Simon Fry and Victoria’s John Ward have both announced their retirement from elite umpiring.

Cricket Australia Head of Cricket Operations, Peter Roach, congratulated the two umpires on behalf of the entire Australian cricket community for having an illustrious career.

“We extend our congratulations and thanks to both Simon and John on their outstanding contributions to umpiring in Australia.Throughout their careers, Simon and John have demonstrated outstanding skill and leadership. Both depart the umpiring ranks at the top of their craft and we wish them well,” Roach said in the CA press release.

While announcing his retirement, Fry said that it is the right time to step aside and give someone else a chance to experience the same opportunities and challenges.

"Never would I have thought that a chance meeting with a former teammate would lead to a twenty-year career in the game that I love. I believe the time is right to step aside and for someone else to experience the same opportunities, challenges and sense of satisfaction that I have enjoyed,” Fry said.

Victorian umpire Ward, who has bid adieu to his career after 19 seasons in the elite ranks, echoed similar views as Fry and said he feels privileged to officiate cricket matches at this level for so long.

“I feel very fortunate to have umpired cricket at this level for so long. It has been a privilege. The relationships I’ve developed with on-field colleagues, match referees, CA staff and players have been the highlight for me.My retirement creates an opportunity for someone else to experience this high-performance environment and I hope they enjoy it as much as I did,” Ward said.

Fry, who served as an umpire for South Australia in 20 seasons, stood in 100 first-class games, 130 List-A and 93 Twenty20 men's matches besides also clinching the CA Umpire Award four times. He has also stood in seven Test matches on-field and 76 white ball internationals across women's and men's cricket.

Ward, on the other hand, stood in 32 white-ball internationals and in a total of 87 first-class matches, 84 List-A and 117 T20 games.