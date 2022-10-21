NewsCricket
AUS VS NZ

Australia vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 13 Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch AUS vs NZ match online and on TV?

Here’s all you need to know about Aaron Finch's Australia vs Kane William-led New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 13 preview: Live stream, TV timing, squads.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Oct 21, 2022, 10:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Australia vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 13 Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch AUS vs NZ match online and on TV?

Match no. 13 of the T20 World Cup 2022 will be taking place between hosts Australia and New Zealand as both sides will look to begin their campaign with an impressive victory. Australia being the hosts will play their first game of the tournament on Saturday (October 22) at the Sydney Cricket Ground against Kane Williamson-led Kiwies. The defending champions led by Aaron Finch are currently sixth in the ICC T20I rankings whereas New Zealand are fifth.

Australia recently played series against India and England, which they lost 2-1 and 2-0, respectively but with a second-string squad. Cameroon Green has been added to the squad after Josh Inglis was ruled out due to an injury.

Match Details

When will Australia (AUS) vs New Zealand (NZ) T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 13 take place?

The Australia (AUS) vs New Zealand (NZ) T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 13 will be played on Saturday, October 22.

Where will Australia (AUS) vs New Zealand (NZ) T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 13 take place?

The Australia (AUS) vs New Zealand (NZ) T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 13 will be played at the Kardinia Park in Geelong.

What time will Australia (AUS) vs New Zealand (NZ) T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 13 begin?

The Australia (AUS) vs New Zealand (NZ) T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 13 will begin at 12:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 12 PM IST.

Where can you watch Australia (AUS) vs New Zealand (NZ) T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 13 live on TV in India?

The Australia (AUS) vs New Zealand (NZ) T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 13 will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch Australia (AUS) vs New Zealand (NZ) T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 13 live streaming in India?

The Australia (AUS) vs New Zealand (NZ) T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 13 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

Australia (AUS) vs New Zealand (NZ) T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 13 Squads

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Lachlan Ferguson, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Finn Allen.

Live Tv

Aus vs NZT20 World Cup 2022Australia (AUS) vs New Zealand (NZ)Australia (AUS) vs New Zealand (NZ) Group AAustralia (AUS) vs New Zealand (NZ) LiveDavid WarnerKane WilliamsonAUS vs NZ Live StreamingAUS vs NZ TV TimingAUS vs NZ newsAUS vs NZ updatesAUS vs NZ Predicted 11AUS Predicted 11

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 21, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Express Service' for treatment of MPs in AIIMS
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over firecracker, silence on stubble!
DNA Video
DNA: Who has the treatment of E-Waste?
DNA Video
DNA: Liz Truss resigns as British PM
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 20, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of India-Pakistan cricket relationship
DNA Video
DNA: Look at Britain and France, not India on inflation
DNA Video
DNA: No Fees, No Exams?
DNA Video
DNA: Evidence of the system's 'dead sensibilities'