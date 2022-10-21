Australia vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 13 Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch AUS vs NZ match online and on TV?

Match no. 13 of the T20 World Cup 2022 will be taking place between hosts Australia and New Zealand as both sides will look to begin their campaign with an impressive victory. Australia being the hosts will play their first game of the tournament on Saturday (October 22) at the Sydney Cricket Ground against Kane Williamson-led Kiwies. The defending champions led by Aaron Finch are currently sixth in the ICC T20I rankings whereas New Zealand are fifth.

Australia recently played series against India and England, which they lost 2-1 and 2-0, respectively but with a second-string squad. Cameroon Green has been added to the squad after Josh Inglis was ruled out due to an injury.

Match Details

When will Australia (AUS) vs New Zealand (NZ) T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 13 take place?

The Australia (AUS) vs New Zealand (NZ) T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 13 will be played on Saturday, October 22.

Where will Australia (AUS) vs New Zealand (NZ) T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 13 take place?

The Australia (AUS) vs New Zealand (NZ) T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 13 will be played at the Kardinia Park in Geelong.

What time will Australia (AUS) vs New Zealand (NZ) T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 13 begin?

The Australia (AUS) vs New Zealand (NZ) T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 13 will begin at 12:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 12 PM IST.

Where can you watch Australia (AUS) vs New Zealand (NZ) T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 13 live on TV in India?

The Australia (AUS) vs New Zealand (NZ) T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 13 will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch Australia (AUS) vs New Zealand (NZ) T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 13 live streaming in India?

The Australia (AUS) vs New Zealand (NZ) T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 13 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

Australia (AUS) vs New Zealand (NZ) T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 13 Squads

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Lachlan Ferguson, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Finn Allen.