Australia vs West Indies 2nd T20 Match Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch AUS vs WI 2nd T20 online and on TV?

Aaron Finch’s Australia will take on West Indies in the second and final game of the two-match T20I series at the Gabba in Brisbane on Friday (October 7). The hosts won a thrilling first game against Nicholas Pooran’s side by three wickets and will be looking to seal a series win at the Gabba.

Australia may not field their best playing eleven till the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, as the defending champions have their eyes set on the business end of this tournament. Skipper Aaron Finch has suggested that his stay at number four could be a short one despite him playing a match-winning knock in a thrilling first T20I against West Indies on Wednesday.

When you are too good at chasing in T20Is



Safe to say no total is safe when you are up against world champions Australia #AUSvWI #SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/AYgMAztyub — SonyLIV (@SonyLIV) October 6, 2022

The bowling mix also looks set for a change, with pacer Pat Cummins flagging changes to the squad ahead of the second T20I against West Indies on Friday. Australia’s two seam all-rounders are also recovering from their injuries. Mitchell Marsh, who had suffered an ankle injury is only available as a batter while Marcus Stoinis will not play till Australia’s series opener against England in Perth on Sunday.

“We are really clear that we have got a World Cup to win and that is what we have got to peak for,” Cummins was quoted as saying, who said that he will not be playing all six World Cup lead-in games against Windies, England and India.

Match Details

When will Australia vs West Indies 2nd T20 match take place?

The Australia vs West Indies 2nd T20 match will be played on Friday, October 7.

Where will Australia vs West Indies 2nd T20 match take place?

The Australia vs West Indies 2nd T20 match will be played at the Gabba in Brisbane.

What time will Australia vs West Indies 2nd T20 match begin?

The Australia vs West Indies 2nd T20 match will begin at 140 PM IST. The toss will take place at 110pm IST.

Where can you watch Australia vs West Indies 2nd T20 match live on TV in India?

The Australia vs West Indies 2nd T20 match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch Australia vs West Indies 2nd T20 match live streaming in India?

The Australia vs West Indies 2nd T20 match will be available on SonyLiv website and app.

Australia vs West Indies 2nd T20 Predicted 11

Australia: David Warner, Cameron Green, Aaron Finch (c), Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood.

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles (wk), Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Raymon Reifer, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith and Yannic Cariah.