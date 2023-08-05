B-Love Kandy vs Jaffna Kings Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No 9 Livestreaming: When And Where To Watch BKL vs JK LPL 2023 LIVE In India

Get ready for an exciting clash as B-Love Kandy faces off against Jaffna Kings in Match 9 of the Lanka Premier League! The highly anticipated game will take place at the renowned Pallekele International Stadium and is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM IST on August 5.

In their last match, B-Love Kandy secured a remarkable victory against Dambulla Aura. Their bowler Mujeeb ur Rahman's outstanding performance of 2-17 restricted Aura to a total of 156-6. Thanks to a brilliant innings of 48 by Dinesh Chandimal, B-Love Kandy comfortably chased down the target with seven wickets to spare, showcasing their strong form.

On the other side, Jaffna Kings delivered a sensational performance in their previous match by thrashing defending champions Galle Titans by 8 wickets. Dunith Wellalage's impressive spell of 4-10 played a significant role in restricting Galle Titans to a modest score of 117-9. Later, Rahmanullah Gurbaz's magnificent knock of 54 led the Kings to a convincing victory.



With the ball, you could say he's a Picasso. But how good is Hasaranga with the brush?#LPL2023 #LiveTheAction pic.twitter.com/BH7GPXMKJk — LPL - Lanka Premier League (@LPLT20) August 5, 2023

Here are all the details about B-Love Kandy vs Jaffna Kings Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 9 at Pallekelle International Stadium, Pallekele HERE…

When is B-Love Kandy vs Jaffna Kings Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 9 going to take place?

The B-Love Kandy vs Jaffna Kings Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 9 will be held on Saturday, August 5.

Where is B-Love Kandy vs Jaffna Kings Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 9 going to take place?

The B-Love Kandy vs Jaffna Kings Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 9 will be held at the Pallekele International Stadium in Pallekele.

What time will B-Love Kandy vs Jaffna Kings Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 9 start?

The B-Love Kandy vs Jaffna Kings Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 9 will start at 7:30 pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 7 pm.

Where can I watch B-Love Kandy vs Jaffna Kings Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 9 on TV in India?

The B-Love Kandy vs Jaffna Kings Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 9 will be available LIVE on Star Sports Network channels in India.

How can I watch live streaming of B-Love Kandy vs Jaffna Kings Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 9 in India?

The B-Love Kandy vs Jaffna Kings Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 9 will be available for live streaming on Fancode website and app.

B-Love Kandy vs Jaffna Kings Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 7 Full Squad

Jaffna Kings Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Charith Asalanka, Towhid Hridoy, Priyamal Perera, David Miller, Thisara Perera(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Nandre Burger, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Nuwan Thushara, Shoaib Malik, Hardus Viljoen, Asela Gunaratne, Asitha Fernando, Nishan Madushka, Dilshan Madushanka, Ashan Randika, Zaman Khan, Theesan Vithushan, Pathum Kumara, Ratnarajah Thenurathan, Asanka Manoj

B-Love Kandy Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Dinesh Chandimal(w), Kamindu Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Wanindu Hasaranga(c), Ashen Bandara, Asif Ali, Isuru Udana, Mohammad Hasnain, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Dushmantha Chameera, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Nuwan Pradeep, Lasith Abeyratne, Lahiru Madushanka, Chaturanga de Silva, Navod Paranavithana, Sahan Arachchige, Mohammad Haris, Avishka Tharindu, Malsha Tharupathi, Aamer Jamal, Thanuka Dabare