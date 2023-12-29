'ZimBabar For A Reason...', Babar Azam Brutally Trolled On Social Media As Pakistan Face 79 Runs Defeat Against Australia At MCG

In the ongoing battle between the willow and leather, Babar Azam finds himself ensnared in a web of challenges in the red-ball format of cricket. As 2023 inches towards its end, the Pakistani star's struggle intensifies, notably highlighted by his recent stint in the Boxing Day Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). In the midst of Babar Azam's woes, a stark comparison arises with his Indian counterpart, Virat Kohli. While Azam grapples with a meager average of 25 in Australia, Kohli stands tall with a commanding average of 54 in the same land of kangaroos. The numbers, like the scorecards, tell a tale of two narratives, with Kohli's bat singing a symphony while Azam's struggles echo.

The man the legend the myth

Boobsy the king

_ ka ling#ZimBabar for a reason. https://t.co/qSiXTlDDtq — Vivek _ (@kumarvivek_22) December 29, 2023

He is zimbabar. pic.twitter.com/odwmNwo6SG — Abhay pratap singh rajpoot (@Rajput_Abhay_3) December 29, 2023

zimbabar fans always trying to find a scapegoat instead of criticising their abbu jaan pic.twitter.com/14LN5r4FEc — ___ __ (@AngrryBirdd_) December 29, 2023

Pat Cummins' Heroics Echo Across the Virtual Realm

As the leather met the willow at the MCG, Twitter erupted with reactions to Pat Cummins' stellar performance and Australia's series-clinching victory. The virtual cheers and laments painted a vivid picture of the cricketing drama unfolding on the field. From Cummins' 10-wicket haul to Babar Azam's departure at 41, the virtual stands witnessed an array of emotions.

Australia Clinches Series: Cummins and Starc's Symphony

Pat Cummins, with a 10-wicket haul, orchestrated Australia's triumph at the MCG, leaving Pakistan 79 runs adrift. Mitchell Starc's final blows sealed the fate of the series, adding another chapter to the historic 'Benaud-Qadir Trophy.' The virtual realm resonated with cricket enthusiasts, capturing the ecstasy and agony of the on-field battle.

Babar in 2023: A Year to Forget

The year 2023 has been unkind to Babar Azam, especially in the Test arena. His lackluster performance, highlighted by a mere 204 runs in five Tests at an average of 22, underscores the challenge he faces. The hopes pinned on him post the World Cup 2023 remain unfulfilled, as he departs without a single Test fifty to his name this year.

Babar Azam's Test Records in SENA: A Puzzling Predicament

Babar Azam's challenges extend beyond 2023, especially in SENA countries. The persistent struggle in South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia reflects in his numbers. While his records in England and New Zealand shine, Australia poses a formidable challenge. With only one century and a modest average in the land down under, Azam's SENA journey presents a conundrum.