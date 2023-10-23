Babar Azam Refuses To Let Senior Mohammad Nabi Tie His Shoe Lace, Heartwarming Video Goes Viral - WATCH

In a heartwarming incident during the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Babar Azam, Pakistan's captain, exhibited a touching gesture of respect towards former Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi. As the two teams battled it out on the field, this unexpected moment of sportsmanship captured the hearts of cricket fans worldwide.

This was a beautiful gesture. Babar Azam didn't let Nabi tie his shoe laces out of respect and removed his gloves instead to tie his shoe lace. #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/UFMehoyGmZ — Saif Ahmed (@saifahmed75) October 23, 2023

The Shoelace Incident

During a drinks break, with Nabi preparing to take the ball and bowl, Babar Azam noticed his untied shoelaces. In a friendly and spontaneous gesture, he turned to Nabi and requested assistance in tying them. Nabi, showing his sportsman spirit, readily agreed and moved forward to help. However, what happened next was what truly touched the cricketing community.

A Genuine Display of Respect

As Nabi bent down to tie Babar's shoelaces, the Pakistan batting sensation suddenly had a change of heart. He realized that Nabi, with his illustrious cricketing career and esteemed status in the world of cricket, should not be performing such a humble task for him. With utmost respect, Babar Azam turned his foot away and refrained from letting Nabi touch his feet, preventing the senior player from tying his shoelaces. This selfless gesture showcased the values and ethics that cricket holds dear.

Viral Sensation

The video capturing this wholesome exchange swiftly made its way across social media platforms, gaining widespread attention and admiration. Cricket enthusiasts from around the world commended Babar Azam for his humility and respect for senior players. It is moments like these that make cricket more than just a sport; they make it a testament to camaraderie and sportsmanship.

The ODI World Cup Match

The incident occurred during the 22nd match of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023, where Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat first. Pakistan's batting lineup performed admirably, with Babar Azam scoring 74 runs off 92 balls. Opener Abdullah Shafique also contributed significantly with 58 runs off 75 balls. The final total for Pakistan was 282/7. Afghanistan's young spinner Noor Ahmad had an impressive debut, taking three wickets for 48 runs.

Must-Win Games

Both Pakistan and Afghanistan find themselves in a must-win situation in the World Cup. Pakistan has secured two victories in their first four matches, while Afghanistan has won only one game. The competition has intensified, with both teams striving to earn two crucial points in their quest for glory.