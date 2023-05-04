Babar Azam Sets New Record As Pakistan Captain, Leads Side To ODI Series Win Over New Zealand

Pakistan won their 13th ODI match out of last 15 matches under the captaincy of Babar Azam, defeating New Zealand by 26 runs in the third ODI at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. In the process, Babar Azam now has the highest win-percentage among Pakistan captains (minimum 20 ODIs) – surpassing the record of Salim Malik.

Babar Azam’s ODI win-percentage as captain is now 68.75 per cent, having won 16 out of the 24 ODIs he has led the team so far. Salim Malik had a winning-percentage of 64.7 with 21 wins in 34 ODIs. Former pacer Waqar Younis had the next best record with a win-percentage of 61.66, having won 37 ODIs in 62 matches.

Here’s a list of most successful Pakistan captains in ODIs (by win-percentage)…

Babar Azam: 16 wins in 24 ODIs – 68.75 per cent

Salim Malik: 21 wins in 34 ODIs – 64.7 per cent

Waqar Younis: 37 wins in 62 ODI – 61.66 per cent

Wasim Akram: 66 wins in 109 ODI – 61.46 per cent

Shoaib Malik: 25 wins in 41 ODI – 60.97

Opening batter Imam-ul-Haq made 90 off 107 balls and captain Babar Azam scored 54 as the home team raised a total of 287-6 after losing the toss and being asked to bat first. Cole McConchie’s (64 not out) late counter-attack saw the 31-year-old smash New Zealand’s fastest half-century on ODI debut off 36 balls before the Kiwis were bowled out for 261 in the final over to lose their first ODI series against Pakistan since 2011.

“We knew these wickets would not be the same as Rawalpindi wickets, so it was important to give respect,” Imam said after being named player of the match. “We knew it was a 280-290 track. We were thinking of 260 but my partnership with Babar helped to get to a good position.”

Pakistan chased down two big totals in the first two ODIs at Rawalpindi, including its second highest-ever successful chase in an ODI of 337 runs in the second game. New Zealand made a solid start in a bid to keep the series alive when Tom Blundell (65), playing his first game of the series, and Will Young (33) put on 83 runs for the opening-wicket stand. But Young’s run-out in the 16th over saw the middle-order stifled by Pakistan spinners Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz before Blundell too got run out while going for a second run with captain Tom Latham.

Daryl Mitchell, who scored centuries in the first two games, had two lucky escapes before he holed out in the deep after scoring 21 and Mark Chapman, who was the star for New Zealand in the preceding 2-2 drawn T20 series against Pakistan, was clean bowled by Naseem Shah for 13.

Left-arm spinner Nawaz, who dried up runs in the middle overs, injured his left index finger when he tried to hold onto a return catch of Mitchell and was brought to the hospital. Part-time off-spinner Agha Salman made up for Nawaz’s absence, taking 1-42 off his nine overs as spinners got plenty of assistance off the wicket at the National Stadium.

Fast bowler Mohammad Wasim (2-50), one of the three changes Pakistan made from the last game, had Latham clean bowled as the Black Caps skipper attempted a ramp shot while exposing his stumps. McConchie struggled against the spinners before taking charge in the final 10 overs against the pace as he smashed two sixes and six boundaries and brought up his half-century with a big six over mid-wicket against Shaheen Shah Afridi (2-53).