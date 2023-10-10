trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2673581
NewsCricket
BABAR AZAM

'This Too Shall Pass...', Babar Azam Fails Once Again In Cricket World Cup 2023, Hilarious Indian Fans React

Babar Azam's dismissal in this crucial ICC ODI World Cup 2023 encounter has amplified the criticism he's been facing for his recent poor form.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 08:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'This Too Shall Pass...', Babar Azam Fails Once Again In Cricket World Cup 2023, Hilarious Indian Fans React

In a crucial encounter between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, all eyes were on Pakistan's captain, Babar Azam, who has been facing severe criticism for his recent poor performances. Unfortunately for Azam and his fans, the skipper's struggles continued as he fell victim to a soft dismissal, sparking a fresh wave of trolling and criticism on social media.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Also Read: WATCH: Pakistan Caught Cheating Again? Boundary Rope Controversy Rocks Cricket World Cup 2023, Video Goes Viral

The Dismissal

Azam fell victim to a soft dismissal at the hands of Madushanka, with Samarawickrama making no mistake in catching the ball. This continues Azam's recent struggles in form. The delivery from Madushanka seemed innocuous, pitched on a fullish length and swinging down the leg side. Azam attempted a delicate glance but managed only a faint edge. Samarawickrama, stationed to the left, eagerly accepted the catch, and Pakistan suffered the loss of a crucial wicket. Sri Lanka seized the advantage as Babar Azam departed, leaving the Pakistani skipper with a mere 10 runs from 15 balls, including just one boundary [4s-1].

Social Media Buzz

On social media platforms, cricket enthusiasts shared a mix of sentiments following Babar Azam's soft dismissal in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. While some posted cryptic messages with relevant hashtags like #BabarAzam #INDvsSL #lumber1, suggesting their disappointment, others expressed doubts about Azam's form through a poll on his potential half-centuries in the tournament. Some fans questioned the pitch conditions, implying a conspiracy favouring bowlers when Pakistan bats, while others pointed out Pakistan's consistent struggles with batting. A few fans praised Azam as a big-match player but regretted his missed century opportunity. Amidst it all, scepticism about Pakistan's World Cup journey was evident, along with a touch of humour and statistical analysis from cricket fans.

Scorecard

In the 8th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, Pakistan was tasked with chasing a formidable target of 293 runs set by Sri Lanka. However, Pakistan's innings got off to a shaky start, losing two crucial wickets early on. Abdullah Shafique displayed some resilience, contributing 24 runs, while Imam-ul-Haq managed 12 runs before falling to Dilshan Madushanka. The most significant setback was the dismissal of Babar Azam, the captain, who could only muster 10 runs. As of the 11th over, Pakistan found themselves at 52-2. Mohammad Rizwan remained at the crease with 5 runs to his name. The pressure was mounting on Pakistan to stabilize their innings and mount a credible challenge to Sri Lanka's total.

Babar Azam's dismissal in this crucial ICC ODI World Cup 2023 encounter has amplified the criticism he's been facing for his recent poor form. The social media reactions and the challenging scorecard situation underline the significance of Azam's performances for Pakistan in the tournament. The team and their captain face a daunting task ahead, as they need to regroup and find their footing in the competition to achieve their World Cup aspirations.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train