'This Too Shall Pass...', Babar Azam Fails Once Again In Cricket World Cup 2023, Hilarious Indian Fans React

In a crucial encounter between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, all eyes were on Pakistan's captain, Babar Azam, who has been facing severe criticism for his recent poor performances. Unfortunately for Azam and his fans, the skipper's struggles continued as he fell victim to a soft dismissal, sparking a fresh wave of trolling and criticism on social media.

The Dismissal

Azam fell victim to a soft dismissal at the hands of Madushanka, with Samarawickrama making no mistake in catching the ball. This continues Azam's recent struggles in form. The delivery from Madushanka seemed innocuous, pitched on a fullish length and swinging down the leg side. Azam attempted a delicate glance but managed only a faint edge. Samarawickrama, stationed to the left, eagerly accepted the catch, and Pakistan suffered the loss of a crucial wicket. Sri Lanka seized the advantage as Babar Azam departed, leaving the Pakistani skipper with a mere 10 runs from 15 balls, including just one boundary [4s-1].

Social Media Buzz

On social media platforms, cricket enthusiasts shared a mix of sentiments following Babar Azam's soft dismissal in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. While some posted cryptic messages with relevant hashtags like #BabarAzam #INDvsSL #lumber1, suggesting their disappointment, others expressed doubts about Azam's form through a poll on his potential half-centuries in the tournament. Some fans questioned the pitch conditions, implying a conspiracy favouring bowlers when Pakistan bats, while others pointed out Pakistan's consistent struggles with batting. A few fans praised Azam as a big-match player but regretted his missed century opportunity. Amidst it all, scepticism about Pakistan's World Cup journey was evident, along with a touch of humour and statistical analysis from cricket fans.

Scorecard

In the 8th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, Pakistan was tasked with chasing a formidable target of 293 runs set by Sri Lanka. However, Pakistan's innings got off to a shaky start, losing two crucial wickets early on. Abdullah Shafique displayed some resilience, contributing 24 runs, while Imam-ul-Haq managed 12 runs before falling to Dilshan Madushanka. The most significant setback was the dismissal of Babar Azam, the captain, who could only muster 10 runs. As of the 11th over, Pakistan found themselves at 52-2. Mohammad Rizwan remained at the crease with 5 runs to his name. The pressure was mounting on Pakistan to stabilize their innings and mount a credible challenge to Sri Lanka's total.

Babar Azam's dismissal in this crucial ICC ODI World Cup 2023 encounter has amplified the criticism he's been facing for his recent poor form. The social media reactions and the challenging scorecard situation underline the significance of Azam's performances for Pakistan in the tournament. The team and their captain face a daunting task ahead, as they need to regroup and find their footing in the competition to achieve their World Cup aspirations.