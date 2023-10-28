BAN Vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Bangladesh Vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 28 in Kolkata, 2PM IST, October 28

Bangladesh will go up against the Netherlands in match no. 28 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday. The two teams are near the bottom of the Points table currently with just 1 win from their 4 matches so far.

Bangladesh skipper Shakib al Hasan had flown home just before the World Cup 2023 match against the Netherlands to work in Dhaka with his personal coach. However, Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed felt that it didn’t affect the morale of the team.

“No, actually it’s not affected much. I think after when he came back, we had a really good time, all of our teammates. But actually, he went for some improvements, you know, like he was not batted well as he expected. But he went to do some specific practice to do well for our team, like we should more appreciate that, I think. Because he talked with our management, BCB - then he went, and also, we had rest day that day. So, on official practice day, he’s here. So, I think we should appreciate it more, and we don’t have any problem, and we are not affected with any problems,” Taskin Ahmed said in the pre-match press conference.

Pacer Taskin Ahmed will be back in the Bangladesh side after overcoming a shoulder niggle and will be expected to replace Hasan Mahmud. While Towhid Hridoy is likely to replace Nasum Ahmed to provide more batting strength to the Bangladesh side after their loss to South Africa in their last match in Mumbai.

Bangladesh vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 28 Details

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Date & Time: October 28, 2pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app

Bangladesh vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 28 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim

Batters: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudullah

All-rounders: Bas de Leede, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib al Hasan

Bowlers: Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Shoriful Islam

Captain: Shakib al Hasan

Vice-captain: Bas de Leede

Bangladesh vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 28 Predicted 11

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed/Towhid Hridoy, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren