BAN vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BAN vs PAK 1st T20I match in Christchurch, 730 AM IST, October 7

Pakistan and Bangladesh will be up against each other in the first T20I of the New Zealand T20I series that kickstarts on Friday (October 7). Babar Azam's side will be playing another T20I quickly after the conclusion of the seven-match series against England recently which they lost 4-3. The team boarded the flight to New Zealand the same night and two days after landing in the country, they will be in action against the Bangladeshis. Not to forget, they play the 2nd T20I of the tournament vs New Zealand a day later on Saturday (October 8). Pakistan are leaving no stone unturned to prepare well for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 that begins this month.

Pakistan's first match will be against arch-rivals India on October 23 at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). In the last 4 T20Is before this World Cup, Pakistan will be looking to fix their middle order issues. Their middle order has not fired for some time, making them depend on their openers- Babar abd Mohammad Rizwan most of the times.

It is also true that Babar azam and Mohammad Rizwan have been criticised by experts and fans for playing too slow at the start. The strike rates are something Pakistan have been debating for a long time. It is also something they will be taking care of in the tri-series in New Zealand.

On the other hand, Bangladeshis will be looing for some wins under their belt before the World Cup. They had a terrible outing int the Asia Cup 2022, making an exit in the first round itself. Shakib Al Hasan-led side will be looking to make amends and be ready for the big-ticket event in Australia.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Predicted Playing 11:

Pakistan XI: Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Babar Azam (captain), Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed

Bangladesh XI: Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Sabbir Rahman, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wicketkeeper), Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain