BAN vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I In Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, 6PM IST, Chattogram
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Dream11 Team Prediction BAN vs ZIM 2nd T20I Match Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I Dream11 Team Player List, Bangladesh Dream11 Team Player List, Zimbabwe Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.
Trending Photos
Today in Chattogram, Bangladesh faces Zimbabwe in the 2nd T20I, following their 1-0 lead in the series after an eight-wicket victory in the first match where they invited Zimbabwe to bat first, restricting them to 124 with Clive Madande's 43 being the highlight. In response, Tanzid Hasan's 67 led Bangladesh to chase down the target in 15.2 overs. Mustafizur Rahman returns for Bangladesh, adding strength to their bowling lineup, while Zimbabwe relies on captain Sikandar Raza to perform after his golden duck in the previous match. Both Sean Williams and Raza need to step up, with Taskin Ahmed and Saifuddin securing three wickets each for Bangladesh in the first match.
Also Read: LSG vs KKR Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: Probable Playing 11s
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I: Dream11 Prediction
Wicket-keepers: Litton Das, Clive Madande
Batters: Craig Ervine, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Tanzid Hasan
All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Mahedi Hasan, Sean Williams
Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin
Captain First-Choice: Mahedi Hasan || Captain Second-Choice: Najmul Hossain Shanto
Vice-Captain First-Choice: Tanzid Hasan || Vice-captain Second-Choice: Sikandar Raza
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I - Predicted XIs
Bangladesh: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali (wk), Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain
Zimbabwe: Joylord Gumbie (wk), Craig Ervine, Brian Bennett , Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza (c), Clive Madande (wk), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Wellington Masakadza
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I - Full Squads
Bangladesh Squad: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali(w), Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Afif Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzim Hasan Sakib
Zimbabwe Squad: Joylord Gumbie(w), Craig Ervine, Brian Bennett, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza(c), Clive Madande, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Ainsley Ndlovu, Johnathan Campbell, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Faraz Akram
Live Tv