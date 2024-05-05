Advertisement
BANGLADESH VS ZIMBABWE

BAN vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I In Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, 6PM IST, Chattogram

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Dream11 Team Prediction BAN vs ZIM 2nd T20I Match Preview

May 05, 2024
BAN vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I In Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, 6PM IST, Chattogram

Today in Chattogram, Bangladesh faces Zimbabwe in the 2nd T20I, following their 1-0 lead in the series after an eight-wicket victory in the first match where they invited Zimbabwe to bat first, restricting them to 124 with Clive Madande's 43 being the highlight. In response, Tanzid Hasan's 67 led Bangladesh to chase down the target in 15.2 overs. Mustafizur Rahman returns for Bangladesh, adding strength to their bowling lineup, while Zimbabwe relies on captain Sikandar Raza to perform after his golden duck in the previous match. Both Sean Williams and Raza need to step up, with Taskin Ahmed and Saifuddin securing three wickets each for Bangladesh in the first match.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I: Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Litton Das, Clive Madande

Batters: Craig Ervine, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Tanzid Hasan

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Mahedi Hasan, Sean Williams

Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin

Captain First-Choice: Mahedi Hasan || Captain Second-Choice: Najmul Hossain Shanto

Vice-Captain First-Choice: Tanzid Hasan || Vice-captain Second-Choice: Sikandar Raza

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I - Predicted XIs

Bangladesh: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali (wk), Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain

Zimbabwe: Joylord Gumbie (wk), Craig Ervine, Brian Bennett , Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza (c), Clive Madande (wk), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Wellington Masakadza

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I - Full Squads

Bangladesh Squad: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali(w), Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Afif Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Zimbabwe Squad: Joylord Gumbie(w), Craig Ervine, Brian Bennett, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza(c), Clive Madande, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Ainsley Ndlovu, Johnathan Campbell, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Faraz Akram

