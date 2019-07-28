Bangladesh fined for maintaining slow over-rate in first Sri Lanka ODI

Bangladesh have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during their crushing 91-run defeat at the hands of Sri Lanka in the opening ODI of the three-match series at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday.

Chris Broad of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the fine after the Tamim Iqbal-led side was ruled to be two overs short of its target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minor over-rate offences, players are fined 10 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, while the captain is fined double that amount.

As such, Tamim has been fined 40 per cent of his match fee, while his players have received 20 per cent fines.

Following the match, Tamim pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction and, therefore, there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Nitin Menon and Raveendra Wilamasari, and third umpire Marais Erasmus leveled the charge.