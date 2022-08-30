BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2022: Bangladesh will be aiming to improve their ordinary T20 record against a confident Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2022 on Tuesday (August 30). Mohammad Nabi-led Afghanistan pacers blew away the Sri Lankan batting in the opening game.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, will be playing their tournament opener. The Shakib Al Hasan-led side will be aiming to improve their recent record in the shortest format, having won just two games out of 13 since the World Cup last year. Afghanistan pacers Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen-ul-Haq had broken the backbone of Sri Lanka batting and their batters had chased down the 105-run target in 10.1 overs.

After a dominant show in their first game, the AfghanAtalan will take on @BCBtigers in their 2nd outing at the ACC Men's Asia Cup 2022 tomorrow at 6:30 PM AFT in Sharjah. #AfghanAtalan | #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/KvfLmmgoYV — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) August 29, 2022

Speaking ahead of the game, Bangladesh all-rounder Mehedy Hasan said his team would like to respond to Dasun Shanaka’s claim on the field. Shanaka had rated Afghanistan higher than Bangladesh’s. “I don’t want to make a comment that this team is good and this team is bad. I think good and bad are proved in the field. A good team can lose if they play badly on that specific day and similarly a bad team can win if they play a good game of cricket.

“We will meet in the field and at that end of the day the good team will win the match and what I feel is that we have to prove it in the field because if we play well certainly everyone will know who is a good team and who is a bad team so instead of predicting before I think it is important to play well on the field,” said Shakib. He said the first game against Afghanistan holds a lot of importance.

Match Details

When will the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup Group B match be played?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup Group B match will held on Tuesday (August 30).

Where will the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup Group B match be played?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup Group B match will be played in Sharjah.

What time will the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup Group B match start?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup Group B match will start at 730 PM IST and the toss will take place at 7pm.

How can I watch Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup Group B match on TV in India?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup Group B match will be live on Star Sports Network in India.

How can I follow the live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup Group B match?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup Group B match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.