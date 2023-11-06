Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 38 Live Streaming For Free: When And Where To Watch BAN Vs SL World Cup 2023 Match In India Online And On TV And Laptop

Bangladesh will take on 1996 World Cup champions Sri Lanka in match no. 38 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Monday. Both teams are out of race for a berth in the semifinals but need a top 7 finish to assure themselves of a berth in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The match is being played in the National Capital amid concerns over severe air pollution and AQI index in the NCR area over the last week. The Lankan team management raised these concerns with the ICC and were informed that the match will go ahead.

“Let me answer that question. I don’t think we made a request like that. We didn’t make a request to change, but we were just asking ICC what happens because when we came here, we saw that the Bangladesh team has cancelled and we saw actually the outside environment. So, we just asked them what’s the plan. So, they said they will actually have a discussion, and then they’ll come back. And I think they have installed some equipment here, and they’ve got specialists to check, and they are helping him out. So, they have already informed us that they are planning to go ahead. So, we will do exactly what the ICC actually tells us to do,” SL Team Manager Mahinda Halangoda informed the media on the eve of the match.

Bangladesh are coming into this match on the back of five successive losses and their only win in the tournament so far came over Afghanistan in Dharamsala last month. Shakib al Hasan’s side will be keen on ending this losing run.

Here are all the details about Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 38 in New Delhi HERE…

When is Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 38 going to take place?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 38 will take place on Monday, November 6.

Where is Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 38 going to take place?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 38 will be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

What time will Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 38 start?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 38 will start at 2pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 130pm.

Where can I watch Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 38 on TV in India?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 38 will be available LIVE on TV on the Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 38 in India For Free?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 38 will be available for livestreaming for free on Disney+ Hotstar website and app on mobile devices. You can also watch livestreaming on subscription basis on desktop, TV and streaming devices.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 38 Predicted 11

Bangladesh: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy , Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera/Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (c, wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka