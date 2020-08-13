Batsman Karun Nair recovers from coronavirus, set to play in IPL 13

Indian batsman Karun Nair has recovered fully from the novel coronavirus and is set to travel to United Arab Emirates to take part with Kings XI Punjab in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The 28-year-old went into self-isolation for more than two week after testing positive for COVID-19.

On August 8, Nair underwent another test for coronavirus which came out to be negative, ESPNcricinfo reported.

He will now undergo three more COVID-19 tests as part of protocol laid out by the Kings XI Punjab management before travelling to the UAE.

Notably, the players who clears the coronavirus testing process will board a flight on August 20 to take part in the lucrative T20 tournament.

Nair has notched up 306 runs, including two half-centuries, in 14 games he played for Kings XI Punjab across the 2018 and 2019 seasons of the IPL.

Nair had earlier become the first high-profile Indian cricketer and second person associated with the IPL to test positive for coronavirus. Earlier, Rajasthan Royals fielding coach Dishant Yagnik was also diagnosed with COVID-19.

The 2020 IPL, which was originally slated to take place in March-May but was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic, is now slated to take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 19 to November 10.