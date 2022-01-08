BBL 2021-22: All clubs to be based in Victoria for remainder of competition, check updated schedule HERE

The Big Bash League (BBL) on Saturday confirmed an adjusted schedule for the week of January 10-16, which includes two of the matches previously postponed.

Additionally, players and support staff from all clubs will primarily be based in Victoria for the remainder of the competition. All will remain under biosecurity protocols, while revised travel arrangements to and from interstate matches will be implemented to reduce their exposure to the wider community.

Changes to the schedule have been made to prioritise the health and safety of all players, match officials, staff, fans, and the wider community. These changes will also provide greater flexibility and operational efficiency for the League and Clubs.

Ticket information to all revised fixtures will be available shortly via https://t.co/ut74XoMJ54. (2/2) #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/wZFWuBd41e — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 8, 2022

Key details of the revised BBL|11 schedules include:

Eleven matches in seven days from January 10-16 inclusive.

Matches at six venues - Adelaide Oval, Gabba, GMHBA Stadium, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Marvel Stadium, and Sydney Cricket Ground.

The postponed Perth Scorchers v Melbourne Stars match from December 30 to be played on January 11.

The postponed Adelaide Strikers v Melbourne Stars match from December 7 to be played on January 15.

Three doubleheaders in Victoria - January 10 (MCG), 11 (GMHBA Stadium), and 13 (Marvel Stadium).

Two additional double-header matchdays across two venues on January 8 (as previously scheduled) and 15.

The League will confirm the schedule for the remainder of the regular season in the coming days.