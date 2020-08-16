BCCI expresses grief on former cricketer Chetan Chauhan's demise

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) expressed grief on the passing away of former cricketer and Uttar Pradesh minister Chetan Chauhan, who was admitted to a hospital after being tested positive for COVID-19 last month and breathed his last on Sunday.

Conveying his deep condolences to the family of Chauhan, BCCI chief and former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly said that the late UP minister was not only a tough opening batsman but was also a person with a tremendous sense of humour.

“I am deeply anguished to learn of the passing away of Shri Chetan Chauhan. I have spent so much time with him when he was Indian Cricket Team’s manager. Not only was he a tough opening batsman but was a person with a tremendous sense of humour and had a tremendous attachment to Indian cricket," the BCCI press release quoted Ganguly as saying.

"This year needs to be forgotten as it has taken a lot of dear people away. He will always remain with us. May God give strength to his family to overcome this loss," he added.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah also mourned Chauhan's demise, saying that the country has lost not only a fine cricketer but also a great human being.

“The news of Shri Chetan Chauhan ji’s untimely death has deeply pained me. In him, the nation has not only lost a fine cricketer today but also a great human being. His contribution to Indian cricket will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends," Shah said.

Meanwhile, BCCI treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal stated, “We have lost a senior member of our fraternity today. He had been working hard to encourage not just cricket but other sports disciplines in his capacity first as a Member of Parliament and later as a cabinet minister in the Uttar Pradesh government. I extend my condolences to his family and fans in this hour of grief.”

Chauhan was initially admitted to PGI Hospital in Lucknow after being tested positive for the novel coronavirus last month.He was later shifted to Medanta hospital in Gurugram where he breathed his last today evening following multiple organ failure.

On Saturday, Chauhan's health was deteriorated and was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

A gritty opener, Chauhan played 40 Test matches and seven ODIs for India from 1969 to 1981. He was Sunil Gavaskar’s opening partner and the two shared many vital stands, including 10 century partnerships. It was at The Oval in 1979 that the two put on a courageous display, stitching together an opening partnership of 213 runs, which came in the second innings. Together they put 3010 runs in 59 innings, an Indian record then before Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir went past the mark.

Chauhan continued his domination in first-class cricket and amassed over 11000 runs from 179 games, representing Maharashtra and Delhi.

After his retirement, he served as President of the Delhi and Districts Cricket Association and was also its vice-president, secretary and chief selector. He was appointed as manager of the Indian Cricket Team that toured Australia in 2007-08.

In 1980-81, he was bestowed with the prestigious Arjuna Award.