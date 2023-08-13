BCCI Lose Blue Tick On Twitter Due To THIS Reason

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) experienced a noteworthy change on their 'X' social media handle (Twitter) as they participated in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to endorse the 'Har Ghar Tiranga campaign'. This initiative, ahead of the 77th Independence Day, encourages citizens to display the Indian flag as their profile picture across various social media platforms. Embracing this patriotic movement, the apex cricket authority, BCCI, promptly modified its display picture in alignment with PM Modi's request. However, this decision had an unexpected consequence as it led to the removal of their verified blue tick status on their 'X' Twitter account. Social media platforms are guided by stringent criteria, and according to the revised guidelines, BCCI's profile will undergo review.

BCCI Lose Blue Tick On X Twitter Due To THIS reason pic.twitter.com/faL5yaL2tT — Akash Kharade (@cricaakash) August 13, 2023

Once their profile is found to comply with the platform's guidelines, the coveted blue tick verification is likely to be reinstated. It's essential to note that if BCCI decides to revert to their original logo post-Independence Day, a similar process may recur, potentially resulting in the temporary loss of the blue tick verification once again.

Switching gears to the cricketing arena, the Indian national cricket team, often referred to as the Men in Blue, exhibited their dominance in the fourth T20 International against the West Indies. Their impressive performance resulted in a resounding nine-wicket victory, thus levelling the ongoing five-match series at 2-2. The stakes are high for both teams as they vie for a favourable outcome in the fifth and final T20I showdown scheduled at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill on Sunday, August 13.

Subsequent to the culmination of the multi-format series against the West Indies, the team under the leadership of Rohit Sharma is poised for the much-anticipated Asia Cup 2023. Their campaign will kick off with a clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on Saturday, September 2 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka.

Anticipation is mounting for the announcement of the squad for the Asia Cup, which is expected to align with the crucial ODI World Cup set to commence on October 5 in India. It is widely speculated that the same setup that proves its mettle in the Asia Cup might earn a place in the prestigious ODI World Cup, adding to the excitement surrounding the upcoming cricketing events.