BCCI releases India's home season schedule: LAST edition of Border-Gavaskar Trophy on THESE dates, check here

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released the dates of all series Indian cricke team is going to play at home starting from Janaury to March, including the iconic Border Gavaskar Trophy 2022. Not to forget, this is going to be the last edition of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. The India vs Australia Tests will start in Nagpur on February 9. Rohit Sharma-led India will then play next 3 Tests in Delhi, Dharamsala and Ahmedabad respectively. The Test series will be concluded at Narendra Modi Stadium. New Zealand will also tour India in 2023, playing 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is each respectively. Firstly, the ODIs will be played from January 18 to January 24 in Hyderabad, Raipur and Indore respectively. The T20Is will be played from Janaury 27 to February 1 in Ranchi, Lucknow and Ahmedabad respectively.

Also Read | BIG trouble for Rohit Sharma, coach Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli as BCCI calls for REVIEW meeting, Hardik Pandya set to be new T20 captain

India's home season will start with Sri Lanka travelling to India for 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs each. The T20Is start from Janaury 3 to January 6 in Mumbai, Pune, Rajkot respectively. The ODIs begin Janaury 10 to January 15 in Guwahati, Kolkata and Trivandrum respectively. India will also play 3 ODIs with Australia from March 17 to Match 22 in Mumbai, Vizag and Chennai respectively.

_ _ "Rohit's courage with the bat was phenomenal."



Head Coach Rahul Dravid lauds #TeamIndia captain @ImRo45 for his brave fight despite an injury in the 2_nd #BANvIND ODI. pic.twitter.com/sZecPgpp6u— BCCI (@BCCI) December 8, 2022

India have had a tough end to the 2022. They lost the Asia Cup, Men's T20 World Cup 2022 and then ODI series in New Zealand and Bangladesh respectively. The injury list also continues to grow but hopefully the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja will be back for Team India in the long home season which will conclude with the start of IPL 2023.