BCCI Review Meeting: Hardik Pandya to be handed over T20 captaincy from Rohit Sharma, central contracts on agenda too

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will be holding their Apex Council meeting on Wednesday (December 21), as per sources in the board and central contracts, the appointment of the new selection committee are some of the things on the agenda. Different coaches and skippers for different formats of the game are likely to be discussed by the council in the meeting which will take place virtually.

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya is set to be appointed the new T20 skipper, replacing Rohit Sharma at the helm. The Indian team could be getting a new coach in the T20I format after a disappointing loss to England in the semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

At 35 years of age, skipper Rohit Sharma does not have many years left as a player and Hardik Pandya is looked at as a potential T20 skipper by the board. It is likely that decision is also made on split coaching. Rahul Dravid could stay as coach in Tests and ODIs and someone else could step in to be the T20I coach.

BCCI is also not happy with the performance of the team`s support staff, especially T Dilip, the fielding coach and physio team and some changes are likely in the support team as well. But the review of team’s performances in the T20 World Cup or Bangladesh series, in which India lost the ODI leg of the tour, is not on agenda as of now.

New BCCI central contracts are likely to be discussed as a part of the meeting and star T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav could get the promotion. The appointment of the new selection committee is also likely to be approved as a part of the meeting.

BCCI is also likely to discuss the status of two of the team’s primary jersey sponsors, BYJUs and MPL. It is likely that an infrastructure sub-committee is formed and venues for upcoming series against Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Australia are discussed.

Injury management is also likely to be an important topic in the meeting, with players like Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja facing injuries recently. BCCI is also likely to take a call on India vs Australia pink-ball Test in Ahmedabad during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

