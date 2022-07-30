Australia's star batter Marnus Labuschange is facing the heat on social media after a reply to India great on Twitter. On the eve of India's first cricket match in Commonwealth Games 2022, Sachin sent a tweet for the Indian women's cricket team, saying: "Wonderful to see cricket back in the Commonwealth Games. Hope this takes our beautiful game to newer audiences. Best wishes to @BCCIWomen’s team for their #CWG22 campaign." India played Australia in the opening contest which they lost by 3 wickets on Friday (July 29). Marnus replied on the tweet, saying he is excited too. He said: "Agreed Sachin. Aus v India is going to be an amazing opener too."

There was nothing disrespectful in the tweet as such but some Sachin fans did not like the fact that Marnus did not call him 'sir' and addressed him just as 'Sachin'. The fans slammed Marnus and event went on to say that Marnus was in nappies when Sachin was scoring tons of runs and that he should show some respect to the Indian legend. Others said that all Indian players call Sachin as either 'Paaji' or 'sir'.

Take a look at the reactions:

Wonderful to see cricket back in the Commonwealth Games.

Hope this takes our beautiful game to newer audiences. Best wishes to @BCCIWomen's team for their #CWG22 campaign. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 29, 2022

You were in your nappies labuschagne when he made his debut atleast give him some respect. — Shivendra Singh (@shiv_speaks) July 29, 2022

Marnus behave yourself sachin sir sir like your father and obviously sichin sir is known as god of cricket so you should call him sir July 29, 2022

Sachin? No Indian players talk to him like this. Show some respects — _ (@TweetECricket) July 29, 2022

On the match front, India lost the match by 3 wickets, despite fifty by skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and a quick 48 by opening batter Shafali Verma. Renuka Singh too shone with the bat, finishing four wickets, removing the top order of the Australian batting lineup to almost winning the contest for India. She cleaned up Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy and Aussie captain Meg Lanning right at the start of the chase but Ash Gardner stepped up with a brilliant fifty to guide Australia to a brilliant come-from-behind win in the opening contest of CWG 2022.