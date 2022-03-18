Ben Stokes joins India's Kapil Dev in list of all-rounders with 5000 Test runs and over 100 wickets

England all-rounder Ben Stokes was at his brutal best on Day 2 of the second West Indies vs England Test.

Resuming Day 2 at 244/3, England`s Joe Root was joined by Ben Stokes and the duo proved to be really lethal for the Caribbean bowlers.

They smashed them on every corner of the stadium to build a long partnership of 129 runs.

Their long partnership finally came to an end when Root got dismissed by Kemar Roach after scoring 153 runs with the team`s total at 373/4. Following Root`s wicket, Jonny Bairstow came to bat and along Stokes, the duo crossed the 400-run mark for their team.West Indies finally got a sigh of relief after Bairstow was removed by Alzarri Joseph and Stokes was sent back by Brathwaite, having 120 runs in his kitty.

Later, Ben Foakes and Chris Woakes joined hands and kept the scoreboard moving for the visitors. Foakes was then dismissed by Permaul after a brief stint of 33 runs and his wicket was followed by Chris Woakes and Jack Leach`s dismissal, with the team declaring at 507/9. Later, coming to bat, West Indies got an early shock as the opener John Campbell was removed by Matthew Fisher, with only 14 runs on the board.

Opener and skipper Brathwaite was then joined by Shamarh Brooks and the duo anchored the innings by ending the second day at 71/1.

In the process to score 120, Ben Stokes entered history books as well.

The all-rounder now has to his name 5,000 Test runs. He is now only the fifth cricketer in the world with a combination of 5,000 Test runs and over a 100 Test wickets.

He has joined an elite list of all-rounders including Gary Sobers, Ian Botham, Kapil Dev and Jacques Kallis.

Players with 5000-plus runs and over 100 wickets in Test cricket:

Gary Sobers - 8032 runs and 235 wickets in 93 Tests

Ian Botham - 5200 runs and 383 wickets in 102 Tests

Kapil Dev - 5248 runs and 434 wickets in 131 Tests

Jacques Kallis - 13289 runs and 292 wickets in 166 Tests

Ben Stokes - 5021 runs and 170 wickets in 78 Tests

With ANI inputs