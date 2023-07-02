Watch: England Captain Ben Stokes Hit 6,6,6 To Complete His Century In 4th Innings Of 2nd Ashes Test At Lord's

During the ongoing second Ashes Test at Lord's against Australia, England captain Ben Stokes showcased a remarkable performance reminiscent of his past glory. He reached his century by smashing three consecutive sixes off Cameron Green. Stokes ignited the game with an aggressive display after the controversial run-out of Jonny Bairstow on the final day, launching an assault on the Australian bowling attack.

6,6,6 to bring up an Ashes century at Lord's.



Ben Stokes the captain! pic.twitter.com/C7i0uQfqoX — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 2, 2023

At the time of Bairstow's departure, Stokes was batting at 62 off 126 balls. Soon after, he unleashed a flurry of boundaries, hitting three fours in Green's over just before the lunch break on day 5. Stokes continued his onslaught in the following over, targeting Green again. He began with a boundary off the first ball and went on to hit three consecutive sixes. This remarkable display helped him accumulate 22 runs in that over, taking his total to 100, which marked his 13th century in Test cricket. Stokes reached 108 off 147 balls by the lunch break on the final day. You can watch the video of his magnificent innings here:

England's aggressive approach, often referred to as "Bazball," continued as they built a strong partnership of 100 runs for the seventh wicket with Stuart Broad. At the time of writing this report, England was comfortably cruising at 298-6 in pursuit of a target of 371.

Earlier in the first session on the final day, the dismissal of England wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow created quite a stir. This incident marked the second controversial decision in the Test match, following the third umpire's dismissal of a catch by Mitchell Starc on day 4, which resulted in England's Ben Duckett being declared not out.

In Bairstow's case, on the last ball of the 52nd over of England's second innings, Cameron Green bowled a bouncer that Bairstow evaded, allowing it to pass to the wicket-keeper. However, Australian keeper Alex Carey threw the ball at the stumps with an underarm throw. Bairstow, mistakenly assuming that the play was over, left the crease. The on-field umpire referred the decision to the third umpire, Marais Erasmus, who adjudged Bairstow out. As Bairstow walked back to the pavilion, he expressed his displeasure, while the crowd booed the visiting team.